Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office:
Brownsville
Rosina C. Endley Est and Rosina Caroline Endley Est to Sabrina Gaffey for $40,000
Brownsville Township
Margaret Peters and Edward Peters to Sandy Gallo and Thomas Honeycheck for $15,292
Bullskin Township
Gnagey Development Co LP to MW Outdoor Ventures LLC for $$112,500
Anthony R. Barbarino and Eugene R. Dauria to Hoplite Holdings LLC for $300,000
Jeffrey S. Sosko and Judy L. Sosko to John Passarelli and Helena Passarelli for $190,000
Connellsville
Dorothy M. McGann and Arthur T. McGann to Pamela Wiltrout for $174,000
OJMJ Properties LLC to Alliance Properties Group LLC for $98,000
Karen L. Rebar to Nicholas Ryan Smith for $189,500
Brandon T. Henry to Neil Gray for $195,000
Sharon E. Hrezo to Nathan A. Leonard for $135,000
David T. Vesely and Dave T. Vesely to Quentin Kline for $45,00
Connellsville Township
Anita Abbott to R&L Recycling for $6,000
Dunbar
Kathleen S. Gouker to Barry Burd and Arleen Burd for $13,800
Dunbar Township
Black Diamond II LLC to Donald Keith Morris Jr. and Brooke Rose Morris for $250,000
John D. McMillan, Carol L. Purper, Michael M. Purper, Elizabeth R. McMillan and Elizabeth R. Malik to Peter Mayolo and Nancy Mayolo for $141,500
James R. R. DR Hurley to James Matthew Green and Evelyn Angela Green for $799,900
Everson
Robert R. Mastowki to Michael P. Lynn for $79,500
Georges Township
Gary R. Christopher and Linda Christopher to Bradley R. Brown and Jeanna M. Brown for $15,000
Darr Exploration Co. Inc. to Klonkike Ridge LLC for $8,000
Thomas L. Zyra and Diann M. Zyra to Alexander J. Karen and Kaitlynn A. Albani for $150,000
Samuel R. Hlatky and Rebecca L. Hlatky to Matthew Guthrie and Maranda Guthrie for $223,000
Randy C. Lacey, Mandy D. Lancey, Ford R. Campbell, Darlene Campbell and Joseph C. Hice Jr. to James V. Natale & Jill M. Trust for $4,000
German Township
Streetfront LLC to Dios Es Amor LLC for $500
Streetfront LLC to FTE LLC for $500
Streetfront LLC to FTE LLC for $500
Lloyd P. Costello and Nicole Lee Costello to Linda Connors Porterfield for $424
Gnagey Development Co LP to MW Outdoor Ventures LLC for $50,000
Henry Clay Township
Edward J. Martinko Est, Ed Martinko Est and Edward Martinko Est to Laurel Ridge Rentals LLC for $149,995
Joseph W. Horvath to Chad E. Scrip and Jayme L. Scrip for $25,000
Lawrence A. Hartman St. and Shelia Hartman to JJ Marketing LLC for $225,000
Lower Tyrone Township
Mekinzi L. Duncan and Paul E. Duncan to Kendrick Ferrell for $41,000
Luzerne Township
Louisiana S. Jones to Michael B. Glagola and Mildred F. Salva for $120,000
Frederick August Young Est and Frederick A. Young Est to William E. Young, Constance Y. Young, Robert M. Young, John D. Young and Margaret Y. Fisher to $71,491
Wilbert A. Johnson to Valerie A. Schonbachler and Wade R. Greenawalt for $40,000
Lauren B. Miske, Lauren B. Kelly and Steven J. Miske to Cordessa E. Griglack for $175,000
Streetfront LLC to FTE LLC for $500
Streetfront LLC to FTE LLC for $500
Masontown
Rachel A. Neel and Rachel A. Lintner to Michelle Echols for $140,000
Central Penn Housing LLC to Michael S. Whipkey and Andrea L. Whipley for $28,000
Frank J. Patrick and Jermaine W. Dues to Tina M. Takacs for $78,000
Menallen Township
William E. Piper and Sherry L. Piper to Lisa Martini and Thomas Broadwater for $40,000
Cordessa E. Griglack to Trevor L. Spiker for $192,000
William Bryner and Villa Mae Bryner to Monty J. Dodson and Briana J. Zywicki for $4,000
John A. Kuznar and Steven W. Kuznar to Adam D. Lake and Caitlyn B. Lake for $106,000
North Union Township
Gnagey Development Co LP to MW Outdoor Ventures LLC for $617,500
Joseph M. Holp and Marcia A. Holp to Robert G. Spoul for $54,000
Jennifer L. Thomas to All the Above Realty LLC for $15,000
Ohiopyle
Kevin Ravenscroft and Steven D. Ravenscroft to Hyatt House Inc. for $395,00
Redstone Township
Joseph M. Sczypta and Trista Sczypta to Evan Myers for $600
Streetfront LLC to FTE LLC for $500
Streetfront LLC to FTE LLC for $500
Saltlick Township
P4 Investments LP to John M. Pirain and Lynn Pirain for $81,000
Daniel Morris and Kathy Morris to Gregory Firestone for $48,000
Smithfield
Fayette Resources Inc. to Cody Richard Marvin and Alexis Paige Steadman for $138,000
South Union Township
Kristie A. Calhoun and Kristie A. Klink to Kristie A. Klink and Randal S. Hughes for $15,806
Cartle 2020 LLC to Varndell Properties LLC for $4,500
Josephine B. Filiaggi to Kelly Jo Bortz Collins and Henry George Bortz IV for $465,000
Robert F. Rafter Est to Anh T. Schiffbauer for $165,000
Springfield Township
William George Springer and Teresa Lee Springer to Julie Rosenberry and Marvin Rosenberry for $25,000
Ellaree J. Cole, John Cole Est and John Wilson Cole Sr. Est to Edwin G. Hall III for $86,880
Springhill Township
Mary Jo Uphold Est, Marcia G. Romine, Matthew E. Uphold, Andria A. Uphold, Mark A. Uphold and Kathy L. Uphold to Jules Quertinmont and Valeria Querinmont for $7,000
Terry L. Myers to Atin Inc. for $10,000
Uniontown
Jonathan Bradey, to Aaron W. Thomas Jr. and Summer Bircher for $259,000
Gnagey Development Co LP to MW Outdoor Ventures LLC for $75,000
William W. Layhue to Brooke Rapano for $20,000
Harriet J. Georgiana to Eddy & Miller LLC for $68,000
Darrell J. Wood and Marlene F. Wood to HLSG Holdings LLC for $10,000
Jason A. Cox and Megan R. Cox to Benjamin Smith for $74,000
Upper Tyrone Township
John C. McGill Est, John McGill Est and Charles John McGill Est to Taxacher Specialties LLC for $27,500
Wharton Township
Michael J. Hanzes to Michael J. Hanzes and Kishua U. Stepanik for $52,901
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.