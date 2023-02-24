Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office:
Bullskin Township
Robert F. Ash to Christian J. Moore for $10,000
Robert F. Ash to Christian J. Moore and Robert F. Ash for $10,000
Brownsville
Janee Porter and Fayette County to Streetfront LLC for $2,251
Property Investment Group Inc. and Fayette County to Streetfront LLC for $801
Brownsville Township
Helen Jean Harvey Est. and Helen J. Harvey Est. to Terry L. Carnathan II for $104,300
Connellsville
American Capital Group LLC to Stephen James Gallo for $35,000
Charles Nicholson to Lilley and Dolde LLC for $35,500
William F. Phelan and Donna R. Phelan to Lucas James Bruich and Monica Marie Bruich for $186,500
Dunbar Township
Jacqueline Patrick to Amos K. Stoltzfus and Barbie M. Stoltzfus for $450,000
GRHH CSOK LLC, RDM CSOK LLC and MRH CSOK LLC to Connellsville Enterprise LLC for $500,000
Deborah L. Flight and Walter P. Flight to David Cole for $35,000
Everson
Colleen Konieczny and Colleen Painter to AJ Realty LLC for $75,000
Franklin Township
Kathleen D. Rockwell to Cody Morris for $10,000
German Township
Shirley Jenkins and Fayette County to Streetfront LLC for $1,155
Clint Martin and Fayette County to Streetfront LLC for $1,701
Henry Clay Township
Lloyd Joseph Savage Trustee, Glenna Mae Savage Trustee and Savage Family Trust to Nemacolin West Virginia Properties for $55,000
Luzerne Township
Joan M. Bailes Est to Nancy Black and Joseph Black for $15,000
Benjamin H. Hall and Fayette County to Streetfront LLC for $1,401
Joshua Slevin and Fayette County to Streetfront LLC for $2,201
North Union Township
Curtis Matthews Sr. to Alex Bozek and Rachel Bozek for $10,000
Richard Dicenzo, Gertrude Dicenzo, William Dicenzo and Geraldine Dicenzo to Spencer Todd Christopher for $17,500
Neil P. Walls to Ed Golden for $15,000
Ohiopyle
Charles E. Smithburger and Connie L. Smithburger to Whitten E. Little and Kimberly J. Little for $155,000
Redstone Township
The Bank of NY Mellon to Raymond Kenneth Ward and Susan Daneen Harris for $57,750
Harry Wilson Jr. and Carol Wilson to Deborah A. Yokiel for $5,000
Thomas Painting & Restoration and Fayette County to Streetfront LLC for $2,201
Brittney Jones and Fayette County to Streetfront LLC for $1,880
Saltlick Township
Joseph F. John II and Shannon L. Parkinson to Asher G. Parkinson Jr. for $124,900
South Connellsville
Larry Arnold Murray to Daniel A. Schroyer and Lindsay K. Schroyer for $6,000
South Union Township
Karen Leydig to Leann Beatty for $10,000
Michele Polito, Michele Bosley and Robert C. Bosley to Alicia A. Hinton and Joanne Ellsworth for $430,000
Springhill Township
William E. Lindsey and Maria T. Lindsey to James R. Hotsinpiller Jr. and Jodi L. Hotsinpiller for $2,100
Springfield Township
Robert W. King, Renee R. King and Gail Lynn King to Timothy Christopher Andy for $180,000
Uniontown
Barbara S. Parker and Robert Burton to Joseph Georgiana and Tracy R. Georgiana for $150,000
Redevelopment Authority of Uniontown to Blake Wharton for $1,000
Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt Borough to Connie L. Smith for $500
Washington Township
Marcia Kratzenberg, M. Blacksher and Fayette County to Streetfront LLC for $1,971
Wharton Township
Eric D. Gordon to Ronald Capan and Sharon Capan for $282,000
