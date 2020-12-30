The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Dec. 17-23:

Brownsville Township

James Bartolotti to Apryle Martin, for $83,000

Bullskin Township

Saundra Meyer and Jerrel Meyer to Kayla Wiltrout, Kayla and Cody Swink, for $153,000

Lester Cavanaugh and Last Will & Testament of June E. Cavanaugh to Charles Cumberland and Lisa Jennings, for $190,000

Connellsville

Thomas Vanorsdale to Angela Clark, Angela and Matthew Amick, for $135,500

Fairchance

Staci Kmetz to Ethan Williams, for $52,000

German Township

Deborah Groover to Evan Meadows, for $215,000

Patricia Weaver and Est. of David Edward Weaver to Patricia Weaver, for $55,000

Masontown

Rose Denardo to Julia Casteel, for $115,000

North Union Township

David Smith to Douglas Brown II, for $60,000

Shirley Peccon to Matthew Shea, for $99,900

Redstone Township

Anthony Adams and Barbara Adams to Harvey Knox, for $23,000

Saltlick Township

Alan Blosser to Opimax Holdings LLC for $162,500

Wampler Family LLC to Lisa Friday, for $430,000

Smithfield

Robert Howell to Ryan Howell, for $15,000

Springfield Township

Cary Phillippi to Betsy Montgomery, for $7,000

Steward Township

Scott Bortree to Eric Harder, for $48,000

South Union Township

David Klimko to Jerrod Murtha, for $350,000

Maxim Development Inc. to Eugene Nahaj, for $285,000

Uniontown

Nieman Brothers LLC to Tito Bailey, for $95,000

Washington Township

Lisa Hazelbaker and Est. of William H. Neff to Michael Fauvie, for $30,000

Wharton Township

RMZ Holdings Inc. to Broadcast Communications Inc., for $30,000

John Wick to Jackson Wick, for $20,000

The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3:

Center Township

Johnny Perani Estate to Patricia Cole, for $10,000

Cumberland Township

Eugene A. Bradmon to David L. Beard Jr., for $272,000

Dunkard Township

HSG Leasing LLC to Michael T. Prinkey, for $95,000

Franklin Township

Contura Energy Services LLC to Contura Pennsylvania Land LLC, for $1,837,668.30

Greene Township

Patrick Duffy Nied to AMP IV LP, for $43,000

Morgan Township

Kevin M. Lagaza to Abigail Shipley, for $29,000

Richhill Township

Carolee Fithian to VES Land LLC, for $2,500

Elaine Speice to Robin S. Kurtz, for $42,950

Springhill Township

Donna V. McIntire by POA to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, for $9,980

George Horner to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, for $7,600

Frank Carrico to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $50,000

Jennifer Taylor Moore to EQT Production Company, for $6,873.74

Stephen Jay Brock to EQT Production Company, for $21,501.23

Kathleen Amanda Brock-Clegg to EQT Production Company, for $6,873.74

David Lindley Brock to EQT Production Company, for $6,873.74

Margaret V. Dohmen to Windridge Minerals, for $1,000

Wayne Township

Thomas W. Cahill to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $98,800

Elizabeth Elms to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $19,191

Carolyn H. Simpson to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $2,300

