The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Dec. 17-23:
Brownsville Township
James Bartolotti to Apryle Martin, for $83,000
Bullskin Township
Saundra Meyer and Jerrel Meyer to Kayla Wiltrout, Kayla and Cody Swink, for $153,000
Lester Cavanaugh and Last Will & Testament of June E. Cavanaugh to Charles Cumberland and Lisa Jennings, for $190,000
Connellsville
Thomas Vanorsdale to Angela Clark, Angela and Matthew Amick, for $135,500
Fairchance
Staci Kmetz to Ethan Williams, for $52,000
German Township
Deborah Groover to Evan Meadows, for $215,000
Patricia Weaver and Est. of David Edward Weaver to Patricia Weaver, for $55,000
Masontown
Rose Denardo to Julia Casteel, for $115,000
North Union Township
David Smith to Douglas Brown II, for $60,000
Shirley Peccon to Matthew Shea, for $99,900
Redstone Township
Anthony Adams and Barbara Adams to Harvey Knox, for $23,000
Saltlick Township
Alan Blosser to Opimax Holdings LLC for $162,500
Wampler Family LLC to Lisa Friday, for $430,000
Smithfield
Robert Howell to Ryan Howell, for $15,000
Springfield Township
Cary Phillippi to Betsy Montgomery, for $7,000
Steward Township
Scott Bortree to Eric Harder, for $48,000
South Union Township
David Klimko to Jerrod Murtha, for $350,000
Maxim Development Inc. to Eugene Nahaj, for $285,000
Uniontown
Nieman Brothers LLC to Tito Bailey, for $95,000
Washington Township
Lisa Hazelbaker and Est. of William H. Neff to Michael Fauvie, for $30,000
Wharton Township
RMZ Holdings Inc. to Broadcast Communications Inc., for $30,000
John Wick to Jackson Wick, for $20,000
The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3:
Center Township
Johnny Perani Estate to Patricia Cole, for $10,000
Cumberland Township
Eugene A. Bradmon to David L. Beard Jr., for $272,000
Dunkard Township
HSG Leasing LLC to Michael T. Prinkey, for $95,000
Franklin Township
Contura Energy Services LLC to Contura Pennsylvania Land LLC, for $1,837,668.30
Greene Township
Patrick Duffy Nied to AMP IV LP, for $43,000
Morgan Township
Kevin M. Lagaza to Abigail Shipley, for $29,000
Richhill Township
Carolee Fithian to VES Land LLC, for $2,500
Elaine Speice to Robin S. Kurtz, for $42,950
Springhill Township
Donna V. McIntire by POA to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, for $9,980
George Horner to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, for $7,600
Frank Carrico to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $50,000
Jennifer Taylor Moore to EQT Production Company, for $6,873.74
Stephen Jay Brock to EQT Production Company, for $21,501.23
Kathleen Amanda Brock-Clegg to EQT Production Company, for $6,873.74
David Lindley Brock to EQT Production Company, for $6,873.74
Margaret V. Dohmen to Windridge Minerals, for $1,000
Wayne Township
Thomas W. Cahill to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $98,800
Elizabeth Elms to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $19,191
Carolyn H. Simpson to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $2,300
