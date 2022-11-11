Fayette County
Brownsville
Albert E. and Olga T. Gazalie Trust to Jason Delvitto trustee and Lobo Ventures LLC, for $110,000
Brownsville Township
Joseph E. Misenko Jr. and Brenda L. Misenko to Ronald G. Maleta and Sara A. Maleta, for $40,000
Bullskin Township
Barbara A. Stout to Jakki N. Orlasky and Donald L. Burnsworth II, for $190,000
Connellsville
Gerard Rendine and Pamela A. Rendine to Lilley & Dolde LLC, for $65,000
Tyler J. Blackburn to Travis A. Lancaster and Olivia Lancaster, for $45,000
Connellsville Township
Jared A. James and Gina James to Jeffrey S. Boshinsky and Amy L. Boshinsky, for $105,000
Fairchance
Jennifer D. Wright to Trey Cavaliere, for $165,000
German Township
Thomas Skidmore II to Kathryn Jones, for $45,000
Robert S. Lewis and Michael R. Graham to Thomas E. Lewis, for $16,250
William Paul Guappone II to Cody Robinson, for $75,000
Lower Tyrone Township
Sandra McNulty and Caitlin Elizabeth Beltz to Harry K. Furlong and Sharon Furlong, for $120,000
Luzerne Township
Mark McCune to Ryan Joseph Lucostic and Marissa Bernot, for $4,825
Susan A. Wilson to Doreen J. Jonson, for $118,000
Cavallo Mineral Partners LLC to Redgetop Ten LLC, for $679,280.53
Masontown
Micjean LLC to Mike’s Auto Repair & Sales Inc., for $325,000
Menallen Township
John S. Radolec and Carole A. Radolec to 216 Duck Hollow Road LLC, for $62,146
Kathleen Roscoe and Michael Burn to Cyle Ritenour and Rebecca Ritenour, for $94,900 Bernadette Miklos McCarty Est., Peter J. Miklos Est. and Reine M. Sowers to Patrick A. Schmidt, for $150,000
Garry E. Sisson Jr. And Jodie C. Sisson to Wesley K. Sparks and Amy B. Sparks, for $1 million
TJ Contracting & Custom Homes LLC to Diane Hughes Trust, for $303,000
North Union Township
Elzie Eugene Lavery Jr., Jonathan Roy Lavery, Nichole Renee Lavery Behlke, and Jonathan F. Behlke to Gerald Stepanik, for $5,000
Brenda Lee Shallenberger to Leonard A. Tom and Rebecca L. Tom, for $79,000
Benjamin W. Godman to Krystal L. Brooks and Jesse Harwell, for $40,000
James L. Meegan III and Jennifer Meegan to Justin J. Weasenforth, for $165,000
Hubie Coleman and Robert R. Renze to Thomas P. Bucher, for $6,000
Perry Township
Randy Hutchinson and Christine Hutchinson to Christopher L. Kardos Sr., for $39,661.50
Carhan Properties LLC to Leslie G. Philburn and Mary Beth Philburn, for $175,000
Katherine Dolores Logoyda to Connor Logoyda and Emily Sklenka, for $195,000
Perryopolis
Lauren C. Fries to Traci Jo Alberts and Sara L. Keefer, for $110,000
Redstone Township
Charles W. Onesko and Gina M. Onesko to Althea Dora Schwenger and David James Schwenger, for $151,900
James T. Cosper and Nancy C. Cosper to Lee Higinbotham, for $10,000
Saltlick Township
Douglas R. Harbaugh and Jennifer L. Harbaugh to Austin Nathan Lembo, for $145,000
Amy M. Hixson to Kevin Fisher, for $172,500
South Union Township
Tyler Kurosky and Cynthia Kurosky to Ryan R. Burgess, for $160,000
Cecelia P. Mlakar Est to Thomas Vernon and Carla Vernon, for $75,000
Eric Glenn Anderson to Sean Anker and Lisa A. Anker, for $105,500
Uniontown
James F. Griffith to Decelyn C. Gauden, for $4,361.80
Madeline R. Curry to Jonathan Dantzler and Stephanie Dantzler, for $1,418.55
Kenneth R. Yablonosky to Brandon L. Roberts and Kristina L. Weber, for $15,000 Joyce Irene Gray Bruzda to Colony Jean Bruzda and Shawn Allen Suter, for $39,536
Decelyn C. Gauden to James F. Griffith, for $3,319.60
Grace L. Huston Est. to Sarah Nicole Parker, for $85,000
Washington Township
Luntsky Holding LLC to Burgers and Flies LLC, for $170,525
Ann Y. Comadena Est. to Ziyan Shi and Linya Xu, for $153,000
Frank Panepinto and Hope L. Panepinto to Camie A. Clayton and Nicholas A. Hayduk, for $375,000
Wharton Township
Country Charm Development Co. Inc. to Zens Mountain Property LLC, for $455,000
James L. Savage to Eugene Wayne Savage and Mary Caroline Savage, for $4,632
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office from Oct. 19-21.
Center Township
Del-Rick Properties LLC to Larry R. Stockdale, for $35,000
Franklin Township
Scott Ely to Shirley L. Kesterson, et al., for $280,000
Gilmore Township
David C. Hornicsar to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $125,000
Jackson Township
Sandra K. Gross to EQT Production Company, for $206.25
Monongahela Township
Charles E. Antill to David R. Riggleman, for $55,000
Perry Township
John T. Squires, Jr. to VES Land LLC, for $17,841.60
Richhill Township
David L. Barney to The Mineral Company, for $4,102.04
Springhill Township
Kay C. Keffer to The Mineral Company, for $21,605.07
Robert K. Murphy to The Mineral Company, for $12,867.33
Washington Township
John P. Yost to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLP, for $35,000
Wayne Township
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Thomas A. Patton, for $107,091
Waynesburg
Emmanuel Properties LLC to Beacon Property Services LLC, for $176,000
Whiteley Township
Iron Emerald LLC to Iron Pennsylvania LLC, for $11,274.60
Iron Emerald LLC to John K. Agostinelli, for $175,000
Marianne J. Blessing to VES Land LLC, for $2,800
