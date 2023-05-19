Fayette County
The following property transfers were recently recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office:
Brownsville
Brownsville Borough to MBDL Holding LLC for $2,000
Brownsville Township Joyce Sanner to Polacek E. Innocence III to Dana Jo Polacek for $1,500
Thomas Honeycheck and Theresa M. Honeycheck to Innocence E. Polacek III and Dana Jo Polacek for $12,000
Thomas Honeycheck and Theresa M. Honeycheck to Innocence E. Polacek III and Dana Jo Polacek for $30,584.06
Bullskin Township
Randy C. Gowton to Shane Sanner for $155,000
Connellsville
Clayton E. Gregg IV to Ryan Gibbons and Meaghan Gibbons for $310,000
THHP Properties LLC to Melissa S. Higgins and Ryan S. Higgins for $140,000
Ronald R. Rush to Alliance Ventures & Investments LLC for $50,000
Connellsville Township
Jonathan W. Gilpin and Brittany Gilpin to Connellsville Township VFD for $80,000
Dawson
Ruth D. Fleming Est to William Renn Ritenour for $80,000
Everson
Keith W. Fullem and Amanda G. Fullem to Justin Thornton for $37,000
Fairchance
Robert P. Lepre and Charlene M. Lepre to Frances M. Rider for $240,000
Donald J. Myers and Mary R. Myers to Charles Schriver for $5,000
Clark Fitzpatrick Jr. and Colleen Fitzpatrick to Terry L. Marincic Jr. for $30,000
Franklin Township
Vacant Land Now LLC to JWTC Personal Property Trust for $650
German Township
Ronald L. Clark and Carol J. Clark to Jordan K. Clark for $37,036.70
Luzerne Township
Richard S. McVicker and Pamela J. McVicker to Christopher Cumberland for $3,000
Masontown
Anthony Rosky and Aileen Rosky to Stillwater Rentals LLC for $83,470
North Union Township
Mary Ann Polink Est, Steve Adams, Andrew Anthony Adams, Sandra J. Adams, Kimberly A. Adams and Michael E. Adams to James L. Adams for $55,719
Terri L. Liptak and Kimberly R. Boyd for $38,291
Patrick Stromick Trustee, Joseph Stromick Trustee and PJ Stromick Revocable Trust to John Tajc Jr. for $138,000
James M. Laughery Est to Gary Moore and Robin A. Moore for $192,000
Redstone Township
James T. Davis and Martha E. Davis to Anthony Lucostic and Lindsey Lucostic for $80,000
D Bell Enterprises LLC to Nickolas Kennedy for $120,000
Robert Philipp Est and Robert Lee Philipp Sr. Est to John G. Dale and Tyler J. Onesko Dale for $9,000
Holy Rosary RC Church, St. Francis of Assissi RC Church, St. Francis of Assissi Parish and the Greensburg Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg to Rose Garden Center for the Arts for $35,000
Smithfield
Nicole D. Kolencik and Nicholas Kolencik to Randy Wrona for $59,000
South Union Township
William W. Harper Est to Bruce Gunnoe and Michelle Gunnoe for $22,000
Cheryl A. Nicklow to Merle L. Schomer and Allison Lowery for $125,000
Gary W. Moore and Robin A. Moore to Mara Bozogan Lucente for $215,000
Springfield Township
William George Springer and Teresa Lee Spinger to Andrew D. Onell and Rachael D. Onell for $17,500
Mollie A. Kooser Est to Derek D. Hoover for $215,000
Stewart Township
Dorothy Louise Durschlag to Thomas Cesarino and Amanda Cesarino for $45,000
Patricia Dean and Fred Dean to Jordan K. Shroyer and Kathleen M. Shroyer for $15,000
Uniontown
PJ Stromick Trust, Patrick Stromick Trustee and Joseph Stromick Trustee to Curry Capital Inc. for $20,000
Anthony E. Bando and Tonie N. Bando to John J. Tresatti and Susan J. Kelly for $190,000
Charles G. Lemunyon and Michele Lemunyon to Faith Assembly of God for $45,721.70
Ronald C. Curry to From the Dirt Transportation LLC for $54,000
Vanderbilt
Tyler J. Kooser, Stephanie R. Ardabell and Matthew Pagani to Anthony M. Mahkovic and Brenda Cantu for $115,000
Wharton Township
John A. Martha S. Burkholder Trust, Martha S. Burkholder & John A. Trust, John A. Burkholder Trustee and Martha S. Trustee to Matthew Edward Cunningham and Beth Marie Henke for $470,000
