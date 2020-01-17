Fayette County
The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Jan. 8-14:
Gnagey Development Company to McLuckey Development, LLC, property in Perry Township for $740,000.
Gnagey Development Company to McLuckey Development LLC, property in North Union Township for $780,000.
Gnagey Development Company to Mcluckey Development LLC, property in German Township for $430,000.
Gnagey Development Company to McLuckey Development LLC, property in Georges Township for $250,000.
Gnagey Development Company to McLuckey Development LLC, property in Brownsville for $480,000.
Gnagey Development Company to McLuckey Development LLC, property in Georges Township for $3,095,000.
Twilight Investments LLC to O’Brien & Balsone Carpet, property in Uniontown for $47,000.
Julia Savage to Barry Huey, property in Wharton Township for $191,400.
Paul Wayman Jr., to G&B Real Estate Holdings LLC, property in North Union Township for $200,000.
Gary Kay to Mark Rich, property in Georges Township for $6,000.
Pamela Reany to Revamp Realty LLC, property in Connellsville for $35,000.
Timothy Carolla to Wesley Sparks and others, property in Uniontown for $32,000.
Daniel Solomon Jr. and others to Kai Zhao and others, property in Luzerne Township for $350,000.
Scott Mulhorn and othesr to Lex Cottom and others, property in Upper Tyrone Township for $175,000.
Maryann Swantek to Randy Lindich, property in Washington Township for $87,000.
Michael Houck and others to Nicholas Swartz, property in South Union Township for $175,000.
Gnagey Development Company to McLuckey Development LLC, property in Wharton Township for $2,375,000.
Frances L. Tristani to Dunbar Boro/Twp Sanitary Auth., property in Dunbar Borough for $83,000.
Cody E. Van Namee to Joshua Jordan, property in Uniontown for $76,000.00
Gnagey Development Company to McLuckey Development LLC, property in Bullskin Township for $955,000.
Jesse Harwell to James E. Shubert Jr., property in Connellsville for $90,000.
Margaret M. Whyel to Chari L. Facchine and others, property in South Union Township for $52,000.
Darrell Thompson to Michael Miller and others, property in Dunbar Township for $114,500.
John Karem and others to Tommy Hiscock, property in Menallen Township for $70,000.
Richard McGee and others to Brandon McGee, property in Nicholson Township for $140,000.
Angela Richards to Samuel Fuller and others, property in North Union Township for $55,000.
Westmoreland County
The following property transfers were filed with the Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Jan. 8-14:
Gary R. and Susan E. Hixson to Markus McCullough, property in East Huntingdon Township for $40,000.
Bruno Family Trust to Hostetler Family Limited Partnership, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $10,000.
Lorraine Zelmore to Zelmore Holdings, LLC, property in Mount Pleasant for $86,958.
Bruno Family Trust to Hostetler Family Limited Partnership, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $155,000.
{span}Agnes M. Kuznik to Trauger Mennonite Church, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $100,000.{/span}
2019 Castle LLC to Aaron A. House, property in Mount Pleasant for $11,555.
Dennis F. Jr. and Kristin M. Rosenberry to Dustin R. Vinsek, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $100,000.
CR2 Realty, LLC to Jared Lehman and Cabriele Cassa, property in Mount Pleasant for $170,000.
Agnes M. Kuznik to Michael and Sarah Martino, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $105.000.
Mark A. and Melissa Lynn Seibel to Zachary G. Earnesty, property in Scottdale for $117,000.
Johnston Family Irrevocable Trust to Joseph L. Trozzo, property in Monessen for $73,500.
Alan A. Bergi to JVH Properties and Investments LLC, property in Monessen for $5,000.
Robert W. Nedley and Lenni Dawn Anderson to Aaron Bevilacqua, property in Monessen for $69,150.
Dwight L. and Claudette A. Henry to Richard W. White, property in Monessen for $9,000.
Tyneil Allums to Clarence Belsar, property in Monessen for $2,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Inc., to Primetime Property LLC, property in Monessen for $30,000.
Justin W. Walker to Theresa M. Lapinski, property in North Belle Vernon for $118,000.
Harry V. Radek to Carol A. and Bruce A. Gray, property in Rostraver Township for $6,000.
Michele and Angelo F. Martin, by sheriff, to JP Morgan Chase Bank, property in Rostraver Township for $9,646.25.
Carlo and Rosa Borriello to Miles A. Goodwin, property in Rostraver Township for $12,000.
Buddtown Associates to Michael L. and Susan C. Fine, property in Rostraver Township for $120,000.
Russell L. Crusan, by sheriff, to U.S. Bank N.A., property in Rostraver Township for $8,297.08.
RWS Land Company, Inc., to John P. and Cynthia S. Anbrogio, property in Rostraver Township for $77,000.
Washington County
The following property transfers were filed with the Washington County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Jan. 8-14:
Estate of Andrew B. Harper to Tyler W. Typerk, property in Fallowfield Township for $116,000.
Barry S. Vlanich to Robert C. and Kimberly B. Tucker, property in Bentleyville for $50,000.
Ray T. and Elaine A. Sofran to Grant Kemmerer, property in Bentleyville for $26,000.
Robert M. Cain and others to Larry W. Cain Jr. and Kurtis Cain, property in Fallowfield Township for $3,000.
Jac Warfield to Frederick J. Schwalb, property in North Charleroi for $5,000.
John D. and Shirley D. Woodward to Robert L. and Brenda L. Smith, property in Fallowfield Township for $435,000.
United States Amer HUD to Richard Viscuso, property in Union Township for $18,500.
Mary L. Eusepi and others to Leonard Darren Ross, property in Donora for $80,000.
J&R Rea Est Holdings LLC to Primetime Prop LLC, property in Donora for $105,000.
Carol O and Rosa Borriello to Smimth Bros Prop LLC, property in Charleroi for $7,000.
Lucy L. McCloskey to John and Beth Pomykala, property in Union Township for $169,000.
Federal Natl Mtg Assn to Gregory B. and Isabell R. Wooddell, property in Long Branch for $6,500.
Mary Jane Sporio and Sharon Ann Glowacki to Chance R. Frink and Stephanie L. Szymkiewicz, property in Union Township for $94,922.57.
