The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Dec. 10-16:
Brownsville
Charles Brown to Andrew Dean Sr., for $10,000
Bullskin Township
Wesley Bain Jr. and Constance Bain to Nicolette Brett, for $20,000
Larry Barclay, Barry Barclay and Mabel Barclay to Matthew Greenawalt and Patricia Sines, for $28,000
Connellsville
Linda Cottom to Franklin Shelkey Sr., for $30,000
Connellsville Township
Victor Jabbour and Nabil Jabbour to Victor Jabbour, for $60,000
Elmer Swan to Mark Calkins, for $150,000
Dunbar
Bobbi Smiley to Dawn Soliday, for $65,000
Carolyn Tempest, William Ruth and Last Will and Testament of George David Ruth to Mitchell Breakiron, for $35,000
Franklin Township
Mary Labuda to Carla Hager, for $79,500
Samuel Wise to CRD Holdings LLC, for $141,500
German Township
Walden Moats Jr., to Kathryn Moats, for $114,000
Thomas Karpency Jr. and Andrea Karpency to Daniel Karpency and Rachel Moore, for $110,000
Georges Township
Michael Gibbs to Clarence Hibbard, for $25,000
Luzerne Township
Charles Bankhead to Frank Miller, for $9,500
Timothy Stowe to Shawn Varner, for $99,900
Masontown
Marilyn Butcho and Melissa Kinzey to Ryan Fears, for $97,600
North Union Township
PPC Real Estate LP to Mark German, for $475,000
Shirley Mitchell to Debra Sylvester, for $24,000
Larry Darnell to William Bowser, for $19,000
Redstone Township
May Parker to Cody Marietta and Charly Lowery, for $65,000
Joseph Ciarrocchi to Joseph Croftcheck Jr., for $25,000
South Union Township
Sarah Smith and estate of James D. Bryson Sr. to Cathy Rice, for $171,500
Zachary Just to Matthew Lanham, for $169,900
George Family Limited Partnership to Zachary Smitley, for $428,000
Uniontown
Goldie Zeller to Derrick Williams, for $40,800
Mardi Ferens and Last Will and Testament of Joseph Elwood Fernens Jr. to Fayette County, for $472,500
OC Cluss Lumber Co., Charles Cluss and Michael Cluss to Hufnagel Properties LLC, for $150,000
Charles McLee to Mount Oliver Baptist Church, for $5,000
German Cuevas to Marco Wyss and Amalia Corona, for $166,900
Vanderbilt
Craig Showman to Orville Strauser III, for $121,500
David Brady Jr. to Travis Donnell, for $13,500
Wharton Township
Charles Hertzer and Robert McGann to Timothy Mahoney, for $23,000
