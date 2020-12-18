The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Dec. 10-16:

Brownsville

Charles Brown to Andrew Dean Sr., for $10,000

Bullskin Township

Wesley Bain Jr. and Constance Bain to Nicolette Brett, for $20,000

Larry Barclay, Barry Barclay and Mabel Barclay to Matthew Greenawalt and Patricia Sines, for $28,000

Connellsville

Linda Cottom to Franklin Shelkey Sr., for $30,000

Connellsville Township

Victor Jabbour and Nabil Jabbour to Victor Jabbour, for $60,000

Elmer Swan to Mark Calkins, for $150,000

Dunbar

Bobbi Smiley to Dawn Soliday, for $65,000

Carolyn Tempest, William Ruth and Last Will and Testament of George David Ruth to Mitchell Breakiron, for $35,000

Franklin Township

Mary Labuda to Carla Hager, for $79,500

Samuel Wise to CRD Holdings LLC, for $141,500

German Township

Walden Moats Jr., to Kathryn Moats, for $114,000

Thomas Karpency Jr. and Andrea Karpency to Daniel Karpency and Rachel Moore, for $110,000

Georges Township

Michael Gibbs to Clarence Hibbard, for $25,000

Luzerne Township

Charles Bankhead to Frank Miller, for $9,500

Timothy Stowe to Shawn Varner, for $99,900

Masontown

Marilyn Butcho and Melissa Kinzey to Ryan Fears, for $97,600

North Union Township

PPC Real Estate LP to Mark German, for $475,000

Shirley Mitchell to Debra Sylvester, for $24,000

Larry Darnell to William Bowser, for $19,000

Redstone Township

May Parker to Cody Marietta and Charly Lowery, for $65,000

Joseph Ciarrocchi to Joseph Croftcheck Jr., for $25,000

South Union Township

Sarah Smith and estate of James D. Bryson Sr. to Cathy Rice, for $171,500

Zachary Just to Matthew Lanham, for $169,900

George Family Limited Partnership to Zachary Smitley, for $428,000

Uniontown

Goldie Zeller to Derrick Williams, for $40,800

Mardi Ferens and Last Will and Testament of Joseph Elwood Fernens Jr. to Fayette County, for $472,500

OC Cluss Lumber Co., Charles Cluss and Michael Cluss to Hufnagel Properties LLC, for $150,000

Charles McLee to Mount Oliver Baptist Church, for $5,000

German Cuevas to Marco Wyss and Amalia Corona, for $166,900

Vanderbilt

Craig Showman to Orville Strauser III, for $121,500

David Brady Jr. to Travis Donnell, for $13,500

Wharton Township

Charles Hertzer and Robert McGann to Timothy Mahoney, for $23,000

