The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds from Aug. 27 - Sept 2:
Margaret Gifillan and Amelia Sheilds to Raymond Brumley, property in Wharton Township for $65,000
Bryan Rosensteel to Phillip Rosensteel, property in Newell for $12,500
Thomas Simmons to Penn Residential Inc., property in Franklin Township for $259,900
Michael Smitley and Jamie Smitley to Scott Jackson and Kristi Jackson, property in Menallen Township for $398,000
Gregory Nehls to Alpha Xtreme Autoplex LLC, property in German Township $60,000
Estate of Selma Blazek to Capital Realty LLC, property in Masontown $116,250
John Fricovsky to Henschel Jr., property in Bullskin Township for $2,095.00
David Washlock to Lee Starrick Sr., property for Luzerne Township for $32,000
George Musick to Fat Angelos Investments LLC, Uniontown for $125,000
Curfew R&D Inc. to Justin Bozek, property in Jefferson Township in $2,750
Robert Bufalini to Jacob Cavanaugh and Molly McKitrick, property in North Union Township for $212,000
Joseph Gentilcore III to James Garlick, property in South Union Township for $170,000
Estate of Thomas Jurik to Colleen Tatano and Thomas Hamm, property in Saltlick Township $25,000
Estate of James Voffman to Timothy Coffman, property to Saltlick Township for $20,000
Jean Leech to Regis Provance II, property in North Union Township for $152,500
Wilma Stafford to Kevin Haines Jr., property in Georges Township for $18,000
Carl Vulcan and Mark Vulcan to Carole Rutt, property in Brownsville for $167,500
Raymond Miller to Sandra Stinogle, property in Franklin Township for $6,500.00
Ronald Cottrell to Chad Danley and Kelcie Sturgeon, property in Springhill Township for $39,500
Timothy Lionux to Gerald Nicholls, property in Perryopolis for. $130,000
Gay Bergman to Cody Supensky, property in Masontown for $15,000
Arlene Prigg to Penmar Rental Properties LLC, property in North Union Township for $140,000
Christina Donley to John Fabry, property in South Union Township for $351,900
Julie Rae Franks and DavidMetz to Johnathan Lindsay and, Hayley Marauga , property in German Township for $40,000
Lisa Shandorf to James Sumey, property in Connellsville for $52,000
Kaitlin Barclay to Kbennett Properties LLC, property in Upper Tyrone Township for $18,000
Stacy Digga to Nathaniel Kern, property in North Union Township for $90,000
Donald Lint Jr. and Brenda Lint to The Patterson Family Group LLC, property in Georges Township for $35,000
Estate of John Palonder to James Williams and Ryan Williams, property in Perryopolis for $400,000
Bernadette Koontz to Crystal Kiley and Caylee Kiley, property in Redstone Township for $47,900
Robert Walters to Mariah Matthews, property in Menallen Township for $79,900
OMM Enterprises LLC to Michelle Adamson, property in South Union Township for $135,000
Shane Boyd to Tyler Greathouse, property in North Union Township for $110,000
Trinity House Buying LLC to O’Brien & Balsone Carpet Installation, property in Franklin Township for $42,000
