Fayette County
No Fayette County property transfers were submitted.
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Sept. 28 to Oct. 11.
Aleppo Township
Sandra K. Tustin to EQT Production Company, for $1,224.40
Barbara A. Waychoff to EQT Production Company, for $1,224.40
Center Township
The Realty Company to Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC, for $65,000
James A. Peers to Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC, for $330,000
Highland Imperial Inc to David Blumentritt, for $1,821.96
Highland Imperial Inc to David Blumentritt,, for $1,821.96
Highland Imperial Inc to Jared Blumentritt, for $1,821.96
Highland Imperial Inc to Alexis Waters, for $1,821.96
Cumberland Township
Michael J. Dulik to Dana West, for $10,000
Richard A. Ferrell to Mikee Pratt, for $60,000
Dunkard Township
Frank T. Wozniak by TCB to Jessica Garnek, for $9,833
Frank T. Wozniak by TCB to Jessica Garnek, for $8,891
Crystal Roberts by TCB to Joseph F. John II, for $87,206
Kenneth E. Kubicar to Joshua Richey, for $315,000
Kristine M. Difante to Gage Charles Grow, for $88,000
Franklin Township
Patrick Ehrin to Michael T. Katt, for $435,000
Anna Mae King Estate A/K/A Anna Mae O. King Estate A/K/A Anna M King Estate to Mark D. Waychoff, for $25,000
Viola A. Fox Jackson by TCB to Shaun Wilson, for $27,419
Viola A. Fox Jackson by TCB to Shaun Wilson, for$33,923
Harold D. Hennen to Cody R. Lippencott, for $275,000
Freeport and Springhill townships
Jerilea Caten to VES Land LLC, for $16,500
Gilmore Township
Terry Grim to The Mineral Company, for $12,989.35
Jackson Township
Theresa L. McQueen to VES Land LLC, for $3,045
James K. Driehorst aka James Kenneth Driehorst Estate, et al., to Driehorst Family LLC, for $16,251.96
Jackson and Richhill townships
Judith West to The Mineral Company, for $3,015.18
Jefferson Township
James W. Fischer by TCB to Triple H Realty Group LLC, for $8,716
James W. Fischer by TCB to Triple H Realty Group LLC, for $74,044
James W. Fischer by TCB to Triple H Realty Group LLC, for $19,403
James W. Fischer by TCB to Triple H Realty Group LLC, for $2,650
Kenneth R. Hickman to Gary D. Hirschi, for $255,900
Theodore Defrank to Molly Mae Roberts, for $61,000
Monongahela Township
Jason Thompson to Josh Keenan, for $35,000
Morgan Township
Leonard R. Simmons to Jerad Cline, for $185,000
Perry Township
Donley E. Tomey, et al., to VES Land LLC, for $12,920.25
Richhill Township
Kathleen Rhome to EQT Production Company, for $1,000
Robert M. Helphestine, et al., to Austin Goldsberry, for $198,500
Springhill Township
Laura Rosella Amos to Foss Minerals LLC, for $6,500
Sharon L. Gill to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $23,546.23
Nathan David Johnson to The Mineral Company for $20,455.49
Leah F. Cork to The Mineral Company for $4,115.85
Cynthia Lou Foose to The Mineral Company for $9,044.94
Michael McCauley aka Michael L. McCauley to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $134,910
Joann McJunkin to DUC Hunter LLC 97 Acres, for $50,857.48
Jonathan D. Johnson to The Mineral Company, for $3,440.37
Kathryn Vitek to The Mineral Company, for $5,936.22
Mary Kirkland to The Mineral Company, for $3,739.84
Wayne Township
Richard W. Hopkins, et al., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $47,011.51
Terry L. Whipkey, et al., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $47,011.51
Sandra Kay Hoge to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $194,444.04
Bruce A. Rush to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $108,024.48
Brice A. Rush to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $108,024.48
Lee Ann Knittel to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $87,058.30
Sandra S. Friend to The Mineral Company, for $14,397.07
Jessie Lee Cowan, Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $388,888.08
Jeffrey M. Miszkielewicz to Richard L. Kiger, for $32,500
Waynesburg
Guy R. Jones to Drew Summersgill, for $110,000
Larry E. Maloy by TCB to Connie Jo Smith, for $37,427
Larry E. Maloy by TCB to David Areford, for $15,199
Larry R. Maloy by TCB to David Areford, for $2,628
Whiteley Township
Robert C. Baer to The Mineral Company, for $3,529.60
Richard L. Adams to Jeffrey A. Hammond, for $20,000
