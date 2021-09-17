Greene County

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Sept. 9.

Cumberland Township

Myron L. Iams to Jeff T. Oliver, for $145,000

Barbara A. Walters to Ryan Rahl, for $30,000

Franklin Township

L. Thomas Maley to Craig Maley, for $18,750

Trenton J. Phillips to Ashley J. Howard-Gallagher, for $175,000

Monongahela Township

Zachary Lee Turner to Zachary Lee Turner, for $9,078

Holly Bird to Dorothy Hanley, for $35,000

Morgan Township

Roy E. Tedrow Sr. to Kenneth Cline, for $8,500

Morris Township

Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC to Chris Allan Stockdale, for $142,188

Perry Township

Carl P. Redding to Kierston D. Lemon, for $123,000

Rices Landing Borough

Thomas M. Estate, et ux., to Bradmon’s LLC, for $35,000

Waynesburg Borough

James Enterprise FLP to James D. Triano Jr., for $5,000

Valerie A. Mathason to John-Glen Davis, for $60,000

New Leaf Property Development LLC to JBDB Enterprises INC, for $30,000

Fayette County

No property transfers were reported to the Herald-Standard by the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds this week.

