Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Sept. 9.
Cumberland Township
Myron L. Iams to Jeff T. Oliver, for $145,000
Barbara A. Walters to Ryan Rahl, for $30,000
Franklin Township
L. Thomas Maley to Craig Maley, for $18,750
Trenton J. Phillips to Ashley J. Howard-Gallagher, for $175,000
Monongahela Township
Zachary Lee Turner to Zachary Lee Turner, for $9,078
Holly Bird to Dorothy Hanley, for $35,000
Morgan Township
Roy E. Tedrow Sr. to Kenneth Cline, for $8,500
Morris Township
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC to Chris Allan Stockdale, for $142,188
Perry Township
Carl P. Redding to Kierston D. Lemon, for $123,000
Rices Landing Borough
Thomas M. Estate, et ux., to Bradmon’s LLC, for $35,000
Waynesburg Borough
James Enterprise FLP to James D. Triano Jr., for $5,000
Valerie A. Mathason to John-Glen Davis, for $60,000
New Leaf Property Development LLC to JBDB Enterprises INC, for $30,000
Fayette County
No property transfers were reported to the Herald-Standard by the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds this week.
