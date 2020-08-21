The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds from Aug. 14 - Aug. 19:

Janet Bitonti and John Youshock to Restoration Rewind LLC., property in Washington Township for $54,500

Mark Laurita to Natalie Washlock, property in Luzerne Township for $29,000

Sandra Cross and Amy McCauley to Laura Hough and Tyler Wallace, property in Dunbar Township for $75,000

Johnathan Neil to Anthony Abbate, property in Washington Township for $203,000

James Frinzi to , Thomas Richards, property in Wharton Township for $415,000

Kathleen Frazier to Brenda Barnes, property in South Union Township for $131,500

Ray Sprowls to Nittany Capital Group, property in Uniontown for $835,000

Robert Delansky to Amber Graham, property in Point Marion for $5,000

Angela Zimmerlink to BL Investment RE, property in Luzerne Township for $32,000

Andre Kiebuzinski and Lisa Stover to Christiana Elash, property in Wharton Township for $255,000.00

Eagle Ranch Ministries to Douglas Tuls, property in Bullskin Township for $230,000

David Miller to David Zelner, property in Luzerne Township for $23,500

Katie Carter to Julie Patterson, property in South Union Township for $230,000

David Bradley to Trista Crise, property in Menallen Township for $120,000

Cheryl Thomas to Hunter Elcock and Samantha Huey, property in Dunbar Township for $130,000

Jennifer Marsinko to Corrine Banks, property in Bullskin Township for $174,900

Joyce Potesta to Michael Grier, property in Wharton Township for $175,000

Connellsville Area Community Min. to Bubarth LLC, property in Connellsville for $33,000

Agnes Skobel to Janay Skobel, property in Redstone Township for $23,000

Mark Yarris to Brandon Burke, property in North Union Township for $236,000

Heather Trout to Edward Wilson, property in South Connellsville for $180,000

Patricia Kordish and Rhonda Scott to Patricia Bill and Wendy Burkholder, property in Redstone Township for $6,000

Jeremy Martin to Angela Warner, property in Georges Township for $139,600

Estate of Gerald Powell to Tristan Bartolomucci, property in Newell for $38,000

Cameron Kimmell to Matthew Shaffer, property in Saltlick Township for $94,950

Nathan Biddle to Gabrielle Unger and Brice Shea, property in Luzerne Township for $51,400

Last Will and Testament Patricia Lubits Gump to Molly Ludrosky, property in Masontown for $15,000

Benjamin White to Gregory and Genovese Adamson, property in Springhill Township for $20,000

Marlyn Brown and Matthew Mancuso, property in South Union Township for $26,500

Tammy Dulla to Charles Bennie Jr., property in Wharton Township for $23,000

John Coleman and Chelsea McChesney to John Spangler, property in Bullskin Township for $575,000

Kevin Myers to James McGalla Jr. property in Fairchance for $225,000

Estate of Arleen Linderman to Joni Bowers, property in Georges Township for $172,500

Thomas Coazzi to Troy Barclay, property in German Township for $96,000

Thomas James to Dennis James, property in Bullskin Township for $39,335.34

Elmer Painley to Trekn LLC, property in Georges Township for $158,500

Georgia Stuck to Cory Lowry, property in Georges Township for $114,000

Marjorie Irish to David Klimko, property in Wharton Township for $243,900

