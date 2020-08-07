The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds from July 22 - Aug. 5 :
Brandon Reinard to Travis Bowman, property in South Union Township for $197,500
Richard Cossell to Scott Coffman, property in Bullskin Township for $3,000
Brian Marsh to Donald Pivarnik, property in Lower Tyrone Township for $150,000
Skyline Real Estate to Robert Woodberry, property in Brownsville for $988
Parfitt, Parfitt & McCandless LLC to Thomas Murphy, property in Bullskin Township for $42,500
Shawn Nolder to Hubie Coleman and Robert Renze, property in Connellsville for $51,306
Hubie Coleman to Robert Renze to Jessica Dotson, property in Connellsville for $84,800
John Ealy to Patricia Michaels, property in Georges Township for $108,000
Dennis Skinner to Mark Pinardi, property in Luzerne Township in $53,000
William Minerd to Dustin Smith and Shawnta Diggs, property in Uniontown for $17,000
William Brown to Greg Beggs, property in Georges Township for $18,000
Maceo Belt to Exit Here LLC, property in Uniontown for $78,795
Michele Cross to William Stoner, property in South Connellsville for $33,371
Vinson LLC to Patrick Stefano, property in Bullskin Township for $325,000
Aaron Payne ux. Viands, Bobby Wharton Twp. 170,000.00
Magdalen Williams to Knosys Corp, property in Uniontown for $134,025
Nemacolin Woodlands to Frank Cicero Jr. 2015 Trust, property in Wharton Township for $176,000
Matthew Kissinger and Karen Younkiin to Dalton Oplinger and Linnsey Kenny, property in Saltlick Twowbship for $138,300
Anna Kresho to Wayne Crawford, property in Franklin Township for $45,000
Timothy Hutcheson to Antoinette Hicks and Gregory Sackett, property in Georges Township for $5,000
Andrew Higgins and Angela Nieves to Nathaniel Wright and Rachael Germita, property in Uniontown for $150,000
Donald Hasch and Stephanie Romanshan to Michael Petrosky, property in Perry Township for $75,000.00
Hens Nest Trust and Kelley Clark Trustee to Bradley Quartuccio and Katharine Horowitz, property in Henry Clay Township for $97,400
Parfitt Parfitt & McCandless LLC to Geraldine McCandless, property in Bullskin Township for $3,568.64
Daniel Boyle to O’Neil Marballie, property in Perry Township for $25,000
Terry Carney to Johnathan Nugara, property in Belle Vernon for $5,000
Shirley Sickles to Hi Way Self Storage, property in North Union Township for $100,000
John Zavatchan to Kevin Crossland, property in Dunbar Township for $2,500
Bradley McCarty to Darren Webster, property in South Union Township for $200,000
Linda Fischer to Joseph Pennington, property in Springhill Township for $260,000
Rodney Eberhart to Eric Provance, property in Nicholson Township for $4,000
