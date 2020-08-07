The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds from July 22 - Aug. 5 :

Brandon Reinard to Travis Bowman, property in South Union Township for $197,500

Richard Cossell to Scott Coffman, property in Bullskin Township for $3,000

Brian Marsh to Donald Pivarnik, property in Lower Tyrone Township for $150,000

Skyline Real Estate to Robert Woodberry, property in Brownsville for $988

Parfitt, Parfitt & McCandless LLC to Thomas Murphy, property in Bullskin Township for $42,500

Shawn Nolder to Hubie Coleman and Robert Renze, property in Connellsville for $51,306

Hubie Coleman to Robert Renze to Jessica Dotson, property in Connellsville for $84,800

John Ealy to Patricia Michaels, property in Georges Township for $108,000

Dennis Skinner to Mark Pinardi, property in Luzerne Township in $53,000

William Minerd to Dustin Smith and Shawnta Diggs, property in Uniontown for $17,000

William Brown to Greg Beggs, property in Georges Township for $18,000

Maceo Belt to Exit Here LLC, property in Uniontown for $78,795

Michele Cross to William Stoner, property in South Connellsville for $33,371

Vinson LLC to Patrick Stefano, property in Bullskin Township for $325,000

Aaron Payne ux. Viands, Bobby Wharton Twp. 170,000.00

Magdalen Williams to Knosys Corp, property in Uniontown for $134,025

Nemacolin Woodlands to Frank Cicero Jr. 2015 Trust, property in Wharton Township for $176,000

Matthew Kissinger and Karen Younkiin to Dalton Oplinger and Linnsey Kenny, property in Saltlick Twowbship for $138,300

Anna Kresho to Wayne Crawford, property in Franklin Township for $45,000

Timothy Hutcheson to Antoinette Hicks and Gregory Sackett, property in Georges Township for $5,000

Andrew Higgins and Angela Nieves to Nathaniel Wright and Rachael Germita, property in Uniontown for $150,000

Donald Hasch and Stephanie Romanshan to Michael Petrosky, property in Perry Township for $75,000.00

Hens Nest Trust and Kelley Clark Trustee to Bradley Quartuccio and Katharine Horowitz, property in Henry Clay Township for $97,400

Parfitt Parfitt & McCandless LLC to Geraldine McCandless, property in Bullskin Township for $3,568.64

Daniel Boyle to O’Neil Marballie, property in Perry Township for $25,000

Terry Carney to Johnathan Nugara, property in Belle Vernon for $5,000

Shirley Sickles to Hi Way Self Storage, property in North Union Township for $100,000

John Zavatchan to Kevin Crossland, property in Dunbar Township for $2,500

Bradley McCarty to Darren Webster, property in South Union Township for $200,000

Linda Fischer to Joseph Pennington, property in Springhill Township for $260,000

Rodney Eberhart to Eric Provance, property in Nicholson Township for $4,000

