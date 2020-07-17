The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds from July 9-July 15:
Jeffery Peterson to Duane Prinkey, property in Bullskin Township for $16,000
Raymond Sekelsky to Margaret McLaughlin, property in Bullskin Township for $6,000
Charles Lewis to Brian Ritenour, property in Bullskin Township $125,000
Ronald Mrosko to Richard Fike, property in North Union Township for $15,000
Joseph Scalise and Linda Barone to Joseph Scalise, property in Washington Township $47285.50
Diane Watson to Dennis Karol, property in Luzerne Township for $8,000
US Dept of Veteran Affairs/USA to Lilley & Dolde LLC, property in South Connellsville for $15,250
Carole Brown to Daniel Bird, property in Jefferson Township for $100,000
Basic Equity LP to Neil Armstrong and Jeffery Martucci, property in Bullskin Township for $45,000
Joseph Andrews to Jacob Patton and Jamie Barnes, property in Masontown for $92,220
Ryan Barnhart to Kelsey Sprowls, property in South Union Township for $150,750
Charles Cooper to Thomas Matthews, property in North Union Township for $175,000
John Bowen to Tiffany Brooks, property in German Township for $125,000
Robert Weakland to Melissa Kirby, property in Smithfield for $13,000
Nancy Gibson to Damian Bahr, property in Uniontown for $190,000
Lindsey Newman to Donald Myers, property in German Township for $5,000
Wilmington S&F Society/Chris. to Century Acq., property in Uniontown for $8,300
Beatrice Balaban to Nicholas Seese, property in South Union Township for $170,000
Kathleen Chu to James Theiman, property in Wharton Township for $16,500 Timothy McQuillis to Clint Fartini II, property in Newell for $120,000
Judith Cowell and Noel Clemmer Sr. to Thomas Manganas, property in Springhill Township $70,000
Michael Shepard to Trevor Mitchell, property in Uniontown for $106,000
Judith Shilo to Carles Teets, property in Henry Clay Township for $100,000
Jeremy Jack to Daniel Chastain II, property in Fayette City for $154,000
Estate of Bernard A Kapius to Cody Rhoades, property in Perry Borough for $175,000
Mark Palya to William Cossick Jr. and Haley Dascenzo, property in South Union Township for $170,000
Dorothy Vincent to Direct Digital Media LLC, property in North Union Township for $30,000
Patricia Ceshin to Austin Savona, property in Redstone Township $90,100
Eric Johnson to Arthur Boyle, property in Wharton Twownship in $475,000
Julie Petrakes to William Brisbane, property in Springfield Township for $8,000
Joseph Tomajko to Grany Wortman, property in Upper Tyrone Township $150,900
Joseph Gaydos to Roger Campbell Sr., property in Luzerne Township for $14,000
Joseph Gaydos to John Campbell, property in Luzerne Township for $25,000
Joseph Leone to Michael Long, property in Belle Vernon for $48,000
Carol Huntley to Johnathan Spurlock, property in Belle Vernon for $2,000
Peggy Garrity to Dennis Porter, property in Connellsville for $80,000
Ronald Fisher to James Hall, property in Springfield Township for $3,500
Anthony Shumar to David Barati, property in Redstone Township for $6,500
Allen Byler to Eli Shetler, property in Menallen Township for $25,000
Keypoint Properties to Matthew Oleksik, property in North Union Township for $137,500
Michael Dzurikanin to Lanice Lara, property in Henry Clay Township for $150,000
Marie McKenny to Amy Glass, property in Dunbar for $24,492.22
Duane Stewart to Karen Riggin, property in Franklin Township for $10,000
Kevin Newcomer to Michael Marsh, property in Upper Tyrone Township in $22,000
Barbara Gardner to John Broadwater, property in North Union Township for $172,500
