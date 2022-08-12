Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office the week between July 25-29:
Brownsville
Carol J. Ifraiwan to Taylor C. May and Lauren E. May, for $40,000
Brownsville Township
Troy Stockton to Starla M. Gadd and Charles H. Gadd, for $27,000
Bullskin Township
George D. Williams, Beth Ann Williams and Mary M. Reisner to Robert L. Grubbs, for $135,000
Connellsville
Vanessa Halfhill to Cody J. Leapline, for $129,800
Rodney F. Allen and Linda Allen to Franks Development LLC, for $120,000
Matthew Humes to M&J Rentals LLC, for $1,250
Priscilla S. Uram and Keith S. Uram to Joseph Russell McManus, for $55,000
Pamela S. Valeri to Miki Sue Porterfield and Kody Donald Snyder, for $115,000
Connellsville Township
Fayette County and Fayette County Tax Claim Bureau to Jason Dean, for $200
Dawson
George E. Jordan and Wilma J. Jordan to Michael Lovett, for $35,000
Dunbar Township
Ivy P. Garletts Estate to Wilbert E. Garletts Jr., for $152,000
Matthew Renze and Sherry A. Renze to Louis Desocio Jr., for $3,281
Sally Renze to Louis Desocio Jr., for $210,000
Kimberly Ann Stamates and Robert L. Richter Jr. to Gilbert F. Scott, for $35,000
Everson
Shawn A. Depta to Brad Celapino, for $85,000
Fairchance
Ronald Kimmell and Cortnie Kimmell to Jeremy Kimmell and Heather Kimmell, for $13,000
Fayette City
Valerie Goulding and Norman E. Goulding to Amanda L. Angell, for $40,000
Karen Wilcox Estate to Valerie Goulding, for $35,000
Franklin Township
Wayne Crawford to Justin T. Bibby, for $115,000
Georges Township
Deborah Zeigler Smith to Apache Group LLC, for $55,000
Kathryn J. Madonia and Marlene L. Lemro to Brandon Lial, for $126,900
Henry Clay Township
Nicholas C. Sibula and Julieanne Alexis Sibula to Tess Humbertson, for $230,000
Mariann Lejeune to Kevin Merle Gaver and Lisa Gaver, for $269,000
Thomas E. Mauk and Tammy L. Mauk to Geoffrey Patrick Morgan and Caitlin Joann Trant Morgan, for $245,000
Jefferson Township
John Stephen Vesley to Spencer E. Montgomery, for $14,137.25
Thomas Eugene Lessick and Kimberly Lessick to Christopher Alexander, for $4,000
Lower Tyrone Township
Justin T. Bibby to Shane R. Furlong and Kelsey C. Furlong, for $245,000
Luzerne Township
Brian W. Markus to Alan F. Carroll and Cathy P. Carroll, for $90,000
Ronald Steavens, Fayette County and Fayette County Tax Claim Bureau to Jimmy Merosier, for $420
Masontown
Tracy L. Sullivan and Gary Sullivan to Leatress L. Tice, for $185,000
Menallen Township
Jamie Lynn Saghy, Lori Ann Duffy, Ernest Duffy and Yolanda L. Saghy to David Jack Whitlatch and Jean Anne Whitlatch, for $140,000
William S. Cannon and Hannah L. Cannon to Nathanial Muchnock and Deidre Margroff, for $186,000
North Union Township
Constance S. Ferris Estate to Boxwood Holdings LLC, for $320,000
Dana L. Lee to Timothy R. Leonard Jr. and Erin M. Leonard, for $35,434.80
Robert J. Crayton to Jordan Cole, for $49,427.30
Lepora LLC to JJ Marketing LLC, for $997.36
Perryopolis
Barbara A. Robovich to David J. Merz, for $120,000
Perry Township
MA3 LLC to Mark W. DeCarlo and Katherine S. DeCarlo, for $120,000
Redstone Township
Bonita R. Floyd to Ruth Marbury, Ebony R. Marbury and Dion A. Marbury, for $10,000
Richard G. Cramer Sr., Tina M. Cramer, Robert R. Cramer Jr. and Russellette to Thomas William Mason, for $92,000
Saltlick Township
Chris W. Resch and Valerie Resch to Sarabeth R. Burkholder, for $147,000
South Union Township
Carmine V. Molinaro Jr. to David E. Voda Sr., for $1,000
Irene M. Altizer Estate to Ronald W. Miner, for $95,000
James G. Hauger to Joseph A. Georgiana and Tracy R. Georgiana, for $65,000
Joseph M. Trimbath and Karen Redmond to Jeffrey Reisbig and Catherine Reisbig, for $180,000
Stewart Township
Scott H. Bortree to Charles R. Anderson II and Dana C. Anderson Sumrall, for $50,000
Uniontown
Michael Matthew Stahl to Jacob Thompson and Lauren Lonigro, for $185,000
Harry Elmer Holyfield Estate to Harry E. Holyfield III, for $64,000
Wanda Zuzak Rose and Robert L. Wojcik to Jesso Farms, LLC, for $100,000
Julia Oravets and Chynna Elayazra to Real Ink Holdings LLC, for $202,650
Tracy A. Ritz and Virginia D. Glisan to Eddy & Miller LLC, for $90,000
Washington Township
Despina Naylor to J&M Fluid Power Properties LLC, for $25,000
Wharton Township
Martin Warren Anker and Wanda Louise Anker to Jonathan R. Tissue, for $120,000
Ronald Gallo Estate and Dolores R. Gallo to Bradley J. Shunk, for $8,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between July 20 and 26:
Aleppo Township
Michael G. Cenci Estate to Edward J. Moses Jr., for $515,000
Richard G. Baker Jr. to Robert Thomas Richards, for $369,000
Carmichaels
Sandra A. Matyk to Matthew Safreed, for $137,000
Cumberland Township
John Konkus Jr. to Cindy R Miller, for $150,000
Jeffrey C. Hathaway to Calvin Cox, for $7,390
Dunkard Township
Thomas P. Stockdale to John Skowyra, for $405,000
Franklin Township
Jessie L. Rinehart Jr Estate to Kari Resources LP, for $250,000
Scott J. Throckmorton to John E Allison, for $279,900
Franklin, Jefferson, Cumberland and Monongahela townships
Equitrans LP to Peoples Natural Gas Company LLC, for $108,271.10
Franklin and Washington townships
William H. Reese to DMQ LLC, for $40,057.10
Freeport Township
Michael D. Snider to DUC Hunter LLC, for $25,000
Denis-James J Downey Jr. to Michael N. Simms, for $105,500
Mary Lou Mitchell to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $24,254.96
Gilmore Township
Nancy L. Esposito to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,500
Louann Lyons to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,500
Cindy Darlene Snow to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,500
Minnie D. Roupe to Foss Minerals LLC, for $7,664.83
Catherine Sue Lyons to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,500
Ruth Marie Marrie to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,500
Diana Lynn Simpson to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,500
Jefferson
Shirley Boord to Richard A. Lawrence, for $19,012.13
Jefferson Township
Mark E. Behm to Robert Dehaas, for $239,500
Morgan Township
Glenn E. Adamson Jr. to Russell Adamson, for $25,000
Morris Township
Melinda Roberts to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, for $820,000
Richhill Township
Kevin G. Jackson to JCTB Holdings LLC, for $114,600
Wayne Township
Timothy J. Flack to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $460,037.50
Waynesburg
Dustin James Dunn Estate to Kerry L. Palmer, for $62,002.72
Whiteley Township
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Marshall Ebeling, for $259,000
