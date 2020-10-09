The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5:
Richard Burchianti to Brian Ronszek, property in German Township for $18,000
Austin Morgan and Michael Sanders Sr. to Derek Moser, property in German Township for $210,000
Mary K. Eagle to William Christopher, property in Luzerne Township for $35,000
Francine M. Pavone to Gregory Allamon, property in Redstone Township for $77,500
Joel D. Skvarla to Scott Williams, property in Stewart Township for $38,500
Judy D. Henry and Linda M. Sproul to Carl E. Nicholson, property in Stewart Township for $104,000
Gary Colatch to Twin Trees Inc., property in Connellsville Township for $100,000
Jason N. Yokobosky to Randy C. Watson, property in Menallen Township for $120,000
Estate of Joseph Bach to Eric Armstrong and Barbara Wombacker, property in Georges Township for $90,000
Richard T. Mickey to Halee M. Fedrick and Kayla M. White, property in Perryopolis for $198,000
Estate of Earl Comanici to Martin Vasquez, property in Uniontown for $26,000
Clinton I. McDaniel to James Millan, property in Uniontown for $99,500
Lois Reinhard to James A. Curnow, property in Henry Clay Township for $205,000
Patricia Jordan and Arthur Jordan to Frankie Conaway, property in German Township for $1,000
Richard Nevld to Josephine Cyphert, property in Masontown for $155,000
James R. Rable and Betty Rable to Tammy Cooper, property in Luzerne Township for $45,000
Gregory Martucci to Kenneth Cummings, property in Connellsville for $129,000
Domani Holdings LLC to Smithfield Homes Inc., property in Georges Township for $5,000
Lester Knox to Chandler Daugherty and Laura Kuepts, property in Lower Tyrone Township for $113,000
Brenda Barnhart and Shera Barnhart to Christopher Sosko, property in Connellsville for $50,000
James Manges to Alisha Cayton and Darryl Stewart, property in South Connellsville for $124,000
Charles Show Jr. to Richard Show, property in Henry Clay Township for $180,000
S.P. Lewis to James Kendall, property in Georges Township for $67,500
Kim Diederich to Kathryn Blakely, property in Jefferson Township for $90,400
Jerry Walters to Jamal Mitchell, property in Luzerne Township for $19,000
Robert Shepler to Fore Golf Co., property in Bullskin Township for $100,000
Bradley Booker III to Robert Stimmell II, property in Brownsville for $115,000
Barry DeWitt to Bryan DeWitt, property in North Union Township for $210,000
William Fox, Catherine Matthews and David Fox to Paul Patterson and Sheena Patterson, property in Springfield Township for $50,000
David Gesso to James Hauger, property in South Union Township for $30,000
Stacey Bortz and Gregg Dahl to Stacey Bortz, property in South Union Township for $20,000
Jack Arndt Jr. to John McMahon, property in Nicholson Township for $125,000
Maximum Dev. Inc to Thomas Merryman and Joanne L. Merryman Asset Protection Trust, property in South Union Township for $319,000
Terry Klink to Charles Mankins and Sheryl Roper, property in Springhill Township for $23,000
Stephen Deli to Shannon Koty, property in North Union Township for $300,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.