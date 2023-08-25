Fayette County
The following property transfers were recently recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office:
Brownsville
Wendy Landman to Harry Horner for $15,994
Bullskin Township
Tina M. Branson to James Woodward for $139,900.
Connellsville
Stephen E. Swink and Pamela Swink to Rebecca Marie Basinger and Jeremy Thomas Basinger for $125,000
Dunbar
Betty Rae Moyer Est to Lisa Johnson and Kenneth for $79,500
Dunbar Township
Jodie A. Yozie to Joseph Bierer for $50,000
Linda L. Czekanski, Robert Czekanski, Brittany Butler and Neil Butler to Breanna Nicole Butler and James Hart III for $52,000
Terrance Lee Boyd to Church of Jesus Christ of the A&P Ministry for $10,000
Franklin Township
William G. Pitts and Mathew Jason Pitts to Laura Thompson for $500
Georges Township
Frances M. Rider to Aubrie L. Tarris for $158,500
Thomas R. Zajac ad Karen R. Zajac to Jason Cook for $300,500
German Township
Barbara Ann Smalley and Otho Smalley to Nostalgic Properties LLC for $40,000
Robert Reda Est to Lisa Johnson and Kenneth for $28,356
Henry Clay Township
Lawrence A. Hartman Jr. and Carol D. Hartman to Eva Properties Inc for $850,000
Luzerne Township
Jared Munk to Paul C. Keifer and Anna M. Keifer for $4,753
Kelly A. Roberts to Realty Bros LLC for $25,000
Lent Rental Properties LLC to Southwestern Properties LLC for $50,000
Masontown
Rick L. Zaph to CLS LLC for $70,000
Nicholson Township
Tanya M. Kisner, Tanya M. Michael and Kimberly Dawn Kisner to Andrew Lee Hostetler and Amanda Hostetler for $124,5000
North Union Township
Michael Hrebenar and Diana Hrebenar to Terry R. Russell for $35,000
Irene Deaton Vensko to Paul A. Scroeter and Marion K. Schroeter for $318,250
Redstone Township
Donald J. Digugliemo and Ronald A. Digugliemo to MSP Properties PA LA for $655,750
Donna Lee Lilley to Nathanael Varney for $83,500
Andrew Getsie Est to Heather E. Burton and Andrea C. Stieglitz for $559.70
Lonnie L. Lewis and Shirley M. Lewis to Jacqueline Jester for $44,500
Smithfield
Michael James Fetsko to Eric Rates for $14,000
South Union Township
Jeffrey T. Smitley to Kimberly D. Mathers, David R. Mathers and Joseph A. Vicites for $60,550
Uniontown
Redevelopment Authority of Uniontown to Gallatin Capital Partners Inc. for $8,000
Julius A. Franks to Jennifer S. Brown and Beverly W. Dunn to $125,000
Washington Township
Olive Eileen Vahaly to Elizabeth Vahaly for $93,000
Wharton Township
Daniel J. Nelson and Tricia M. Nelson to Alexander R. Genovese and Jennifer L. Genovese for $350,000
Kenneth F. Codeluppi to Kevin W. Rogers and Tina W. Rogers for $275,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 17.
Cumberland Township
MGM Rentals LLC to Shannon Cosgrove, Lot 258, Crucible, $31,500
Richard Jaquay, et ux., to Ricky Jarrell, Lot, $72,000
Sheri Gazes to Russell Skiles, 1 Acre, $1,000
Frank V. Oros, Jr., et al., to Carol R. Reese, Tract, $180,000
Walter F. Henderson, et al., to Walter F. Henderson, et ux., 21.754 Acres, $30,508.50
Walter F. Henderson, et al., to David Mark King, 21.591 Acres, $100,607.10
Franklin Township
Scott C. Show, Jr., to Steven J. Caldwell, et ux., Lot 19, Valley Farm Estates Plan, $195,000
Gilmore and Wayne townships
Donetta Faye Keller, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,406.25
Joyce Diane Wolfe to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $2,250
Eleanor Lesa Hall to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $3,000
Mariellen Sorenson, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $2,000
James William Bailey, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $9,000
Brian Patrick Phillips, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,125
Shawn William Phillips to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,125
Jackson and Richhill townships
Robert C. Jones, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 84.9139 Acres, O&G, $382,112.55
Jefferson Township
Frank Santucci, III to Joseph K. Venick, Tracts, $10,000
Jefferson Township and Jefferson
Agatha R. Virgin to Alexander Becka, et ux., Lot, $189,900
Monongahela Township
Matthew R. Henderson to Shailyn Henderson, Nicole Stitchick, Lot 77, Poland Plan, $55,000
Thomas Skidmore, II to Andrew P. Lemasters, Lot, $500
Springhill Township
Randy E. Bell, et ux., to DUC Hunter LLC, Tracts, O&G, $40,000
Washington Township
PNC Bank NA to Shaun Wilson, et ux., 1.38 Acres, $34,900
Wayne Township
James P. Gardner Estate aka James Gardner Estate, et al., to McMillen Family Limited Partnership, Tracts, $130,000
Whiteley Township
John Keith Agostinelli Estate aka John J. Agostinelli Estate, et al., to Timothy Yusko, et ux., 30.462 Acres, $220,000
