Fayette County
The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds for the week of March 18-24:
Kathy Daniels to Brandon Bane, property in German Township for $239,000.
Dakota Wheeler and others to Terri Neighbors, property in South Union Township for $65,000.
Lois Nicholson to Joseph Wolfe, Jr., property in Perryopolis for $71,000.
Westmoreland County
The following property transfers were filed with the Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds for the week of March 18-24:
Robert E. Zekan to Markie A. McClain, property in East Huntingdon Township for $92,500.
Robert J. and Juanita M. Mizikar to Joseph C. and Molly N. Laughlin, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $181,900.
Jane Ann Kiliany to Diane J. Penzera, property in Mount Pleasant for $123,000.
Timothy John Salyers to Emily S. Wardle-Spina, property in Rostraver Township for $346,700.
Entech, LLC to Maronda Homes, LLC, property in Rostraver Township for $54,000.
Entech, LLC to Maronda Homes, LLC, property in Rostraver Township for $108,000.
Country Digs, LLC to Patrick d. Donohoe and Lindsey M. Fry, property in West Newton for $12,000.
Dee Martin and Sally Jean Taylor to Jerrid D. and Ellen M. Chapman, property in West Newton for $214,000.
Washington County
The following property transfers were filed with the Washington County Recorder of Deeds for the week of March 18-24:
Hilldale TR to Mark J. Coleman, property in North Charleroi for $15,000.
Fannie Mae to Melissa and William Katrin, property in Long Branch for $59,000.
James L. and Kimberly Van Voorhis to Curt Maerkle, property in New Eagle for $75,500.
Jeffrey Kenavey, by sheriff, to PNC Bank, property in Carroll Township for $1,003.78.
Estate Laura Niziolek to Cozy Home Prop LLC, property in Donora for $13,500.
Estate of Janet Zanardelli and others to Brandon Scott Heckman, property in Charleroi for $67,000.
Clark E. and Joanne Morton to Emily R. Robbins, property in West Pike Run Township for $83,300.
Joseph Smiechowski to Glenn Hilderbrand, property in North Bethlehem Township for $155,000.
Estate of Joan M. Owens to James R. Lerario and Ronald D. Lerario, property in Union Township for $125,000.
Brennen J. Watts to Stacey L. Wolfe, property in North Charleroi for $10,000.
James K. and Debra S. Caldwell to Jame T. and Antonia G. Pellegrini, property in Fallowfield Township for $40,000.
Joseph A. and Lorraine B. Kelly to Jame Forsythe and others, property in Allenport for $70,000.
Estate of Hilda I. Stoioff to Michael A. and Bethany L. Leech, property in Donora for $74,000.
James A. Pelissero to Trevor and Michelle Helton, property in Fallowfield Township for $37,000.
Larissa M. and Joseph A. Slebodnik to Kristopher Estes, property in North Charleroi for $65,000.
