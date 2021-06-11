Fayette County

The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between May 27 and June 9.

Brownsville

Gack Holdings LLC Victoria Helmantoler and Carl J. Gaddis, for $79,900

Samuel Savochka to Bryan Roberts, for $5,500

Connellsville

DJB Associates LP to Tony Knopsnider and Amber Golden, for $102,000

Arnold Gasbarro to Ethan Keedy, for $1,000

Donna Sisson and Stephen Sisson to Mid Penn Bank, for $25,000

Rodney Allen to ARI Holdings LLC, for $199,900

Connellsville Township

PNC Bank to Jared James, for $25,000

Everson

Linda Lint and William Aller to Thena Shaffer, for $44,900

Georges Township

Roberta Croushore to James Mills, for $25,000

German Township

Georgette Chmura to Klorissa Williams, for $133,000

Linda Heffern to David Horne Sr., for $140,000

Wanda Shiltz to Mark Hlatky Jr. and Cody Peebles, for $23,000

Ryan Arnold and Estate of Patricia Arnold to Mark Barton Jr., for $220,000

Henry Clay Township

Tammy Twombly to Ted Hall, for $700

Jefferson Township

Mitchell Wall to Martin Zueger, for $20,000

Luzerne Township

Michael Hall to Rachel Baxter, for $85,000

Lee Daniels, Linda Barb, Carly Daniels, Chase Daniels, Ryan Daniels and Joan Moore to Darrell Becker, $185,000

Masontown

John Kilionski II to Christopher Zartman and Toni Zartman, for $125,000

Benjamin Chesslo to Bobbi Ruble and Steve Ruble, for $93,500

Menallen Township

Aaron Collins to Arielle Bell, for $7,000

Regina Pedro to Tyler Gacek, for $60,000

John Stehl to William Mills, for $265,000

MGSB LLC to Dan Ryan Builder Mid-Atlantic LLC, for $42,500

North Union Township

Stephanie Nypaver and Estate of Elanor M. Nypaver to Andrew Cavinee and Diane Cavinee, for $50,750

Redstone Township

Charles Kuhn to Larry Cash, for $15,000

Joseph Kopacka to Carolyn Watson, Carolyn Shetler and Daniel Watson Jr., for $40,000

Carol Everhart to Shaun Valente, for $25,000

Saltlick Township

Robert Shawley and Dorthea Shawley to James Kelly, for $10,000

South Union Township

Mark Steele to Jason Scott, for $40,000

Justin Argabright to Noelle Koci and Darlene Connors, for $160,000

Jeffrey Keener to Thomas Waltz, for $40,000

Rodney Turner to Keffrey Keener, for $40,000

Marlene Novak to Kenneth Novak, for $66,000

Uniontown

Robert Kollar and Pauline Wilkinson to Alexis Caromano, for $115,900

Brian Miller to Joseph Georgiana, for $75,000

Carysfort Reef LLC to Huston Gauden III, for $8,463.80

Michael Hansom to Charles Fulton, for $3,000

Washington Township

Debra Marrow and Estate of George H. Burkett to Garrett McLaughlin, for $169,900

Wharton Township

Peggy Wadsworth to Bryan Bruich and Lisa Bell, for $88,000

Jim Lewis to OhioPyle Vacation Rentals LLC, for $75,000

Greene County

The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between May 19 and June 2

Aleppo Township

Joshua W. Garner to William J. Lewandowsky Jr., for $183,000

Aleppo and Richhill townships

James Benjamin Bauer a.k.a. James B. Bauer to The Mineral Company, for $6,844.42

Cumberland Township

Haley Sanner to Mia Furmanek, for $105,000

Robert L. Swestyn by Agent to Mitchell L. Ring Sr., for $60,000

Robert M. Mcalanis Jr. to Jeffrey Blackburn, for $38,000

Debra M. Chain to Eugene S. Walker, for $150,000

Tracey Titus to Benjamin C. Chesslo, for $317,894

Jo Ann Wright Estate to Travis Corso, for $140,000

George E. Smoody to Jerry Stewart, for $2,500

David Wayne Everly to Debora A. Skolenkovich, for $129,000

Robert D. Gray to Jeremy Herod, for $50,000

Robert B. Perry to Patrick Zorik, for $500

Richard L. Darr to Richard Carey, for $1,000

Franklin Township

Gerald Fontana to Wesley E. Cranmer Jr., for $385,000

Margaret R. Thorne to Robert Humphreys, for $12,000

Margaret Thorne to Robert Humphreys, for $5,000

William Lee Watson to John A. Throckmorton, for $225,000

Delmont F. Rush Estate to Barron Agency Inc, for $179,450

Freeport Township

Rickie Jolliff to EQT Production Company, for $945

Jackson Township

Randy A. King to Firas Nusire, for $96,500

Jefferson Township

Steven A. Clark to Wendell R. Bates, for $300,000

Andrew M. Higinbotham to Phillip A. Zack, for $168,000

Nenamosha King to Marko Demaske, for $12,000

Monongahela Township

Joann Eicholtz to Alexander D. Iadanza, for $129,900

Morgan Township

239 2nd Street Trust to Brady A. Pears, for $136,000

Rose Dipasquale to Purri D. Morris, for $44,000

Morris Township

Cassidy N. Baer by Guardian to EQT Production Company, for $583.79

Perry Township

Kelle DeFanzio Kelley to James Henry Rice Jr., for $222,000

The Old Palace LTD to Trans-Allegheny Interstate Line Company, for $26,000

Richhill Township

Robert F. Loranger Jr. to Adam C. Stokes, for $85,663.50

Springhill Township

Richard Dean Riggs to The Mineral Company, for $13,172.02

Gerald S. Areford to The Mineral Company, for $13,359.38

Rhonda McMasters to JMR-2K LLC, for $1,000

Lisa Murray to JMR-2K LLC, for $1,000

Ronald L. McMasters to JMR-2K LLC for $1,000

Springhill and Aleppo townships

182 Holdings LLC to AMP IV LP, for $131,761.88

Springhill and Freeport townships

VES Land LLC to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $21,544.66

Washington Township

Mark C. Good Jr. to Mineral Advance LLC, for $8,000

Bobbi Jean Hopes to Brandon Barna, for $3,000

Wayne Township

Brian J. Schager to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $95,000

Waynesburg

Diane D. Francis to Paige Shultz, for $140,000

James R. Woodring to David C. Coder, for $50,000

Greene Co Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Terry Galloway Jr., for $50,314.27

Steven W. Bowes to Shelley L. Christy, for $120,559.20

George O. Taylor Jr. to Michael G. Pikula, for $15,000

Jonathan Graham to BSP Properties LLC, for $235,000

