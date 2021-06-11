Fayette County
The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between May 27 and June 9.
Brownsville
Gack Holdings LLC Victoria Helmantoler and Carl J. Gaddis, for $79,900
Samuel Savochka to Bryan Roberts, for $5,500
Connellsville
DJB Associates LP to Tony Knopsnider and Amber Golden, for $102,000
Arnold Gasbarro to Ethan Keedy, for $1,000
Donna Sisson and Stephen Sisson to Mid Penn Bank, for $25,000
Rodney Allen to ARI Holdings LLC, for $199,900
Connellsville Township
PNC Bank to Jared James, for $25,000
Everson
Linda Lint and William Aller to Thena Shaffer, for $44,900
Georges Township
Roberta Croushore to James Mills, for $25,000
German Township
Georgette Chmura to Klorissa Williams, for $133,000
Linda Heffern to David Horne Sr., for $140,000
Wanda Shiltz to Mark Hlatky Jr. and Cody Peebles, for $23,000
Ryan Arnold and Estate of Patricia Arnold to Mark Barton Jr., for $220,000
Henry Clay Township
Tammy Twombly to Ted Hall, for $700
Jefferson Township
Mitchell Wall to Martin Zueger, for $20,000
Luzerne Township
Michael Hall to Rachel Baxter, for $85,000
Lee Daniels, Linda Barb, Carly Daniels, Chase Daniels, Ryan Daniels and Joan Moore to Darrell Becker, $185,000
Masontown
John Kilionski II to Christopher Zartman and Toni Zartman, for $125,000
Benjamin Chesslo to Bobbi Ruble and Steve Ruble, for $93,500
Menallen Township
Aaron Collins to Arielle Bell, for $7,000
Regina Pedro to Tyler Gacek, for $60,000
John Stehl to William Mills, for $265,000
MGSB LLC to Dan Ryan Builder Mid-Atlantic LLC, for $42,500
North Union Township
Stephanie Nypaver and Estate of Elanor M. Nypaver to Andrew Cavinee and Diane Cavinee, for $50,750
Redstone Township
Charles Kuhn to Larry Cash, for $15,000
Joseph Kopacka to Carolyn Watson, Carolyn Shetler and Daniel Watson Jr., for $40,000
Carol Everhart to Shaun Valente, for $25,000
Saltlick Township
Robert Shawley and Dorthea Shawley to James Kelly, for $10,000
South Union Township
Mark Steele to Jason Scott, for $40,000
Justin Argabright to Noelle Koci and Darlene Connors, for $160,000
Jeffrey Keener to Thomas Waltz, for $40,000
Rodney Turner to Keffrey Keener, for $40,000
Marlene Novak to Kenneth Novak, for $66,000
Uniontown
Robert Kollar and Pauline Wilkinson to Alexis Caromano, for $115,900
Brian Miller to Joseph Georgiana, for $75,000
Carysfort Reef LLC to Huston Gauden III, for $8,463.80
Michael Hansom to Charles Fulton, for $3,000
Washington Township
Debra Marrow and Estate of George H. Burkett to Garrett McLaughlin, for $169,900
Wharton Township
Peggy Wadsworth to Bryan Bruich and Lisa Bell, for $88,000
Jim Lewis to OhioPyle Vacation Rentals LLC, for $75,000
Greene County
The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between May 19 and June 2
Aleppo Township
Joshua W. Garner to William J. Lewandowsky Jr., for $183,000
Aleppo and Richhill townships
James Benjamin Bauer a.k.a. James B. Bauer to The Mineral Company, for $6,844.42
Cumberland Township
Haley Sanner to Mia Furmanek, for $105,000
Robert L. Swestyn by Agent to Mitchell L. Ring Sr., for $60,000
Robert M. Mcalanis Jr. to Jeffrey Blackburn, for $38,000
Debra M. Chain to Eugene S. Walker, for $150,000
Tracey Titus to Benjamin C. Chesslo, for $317,894
Jo Ann Wright Estate to Travis Corso, for $140,000
George E. Smoody to Jerry Stewart, for $2,500
David Wayne Everly to Debora A. Skolenkovich, for $129,000
Robert D. Gray to Jeremy Herod, for $50,000
Robert B. Perry to Patrick Zorik, for $500
Richard L. Darr to Richard Carey, for $1,000
Franklin Township
Gerald Fontana to Wesley E. Cranmer Jr., for $385,000
Margaret R. Thorne to Robert Humphreys, for $12,000
Margaret Thorne to Robert Humphreys, for $5,000
William Lee Watson to John A. Throckmorton, for $225,000
Delmont F. Rush Estate to Barron Agency Inc, for $179,450
Freeport Township
Rickie Jolliff to EQT Production Company, for $945
Jackson Township
Randy A. King to Firas Nusire, for $96,500
Jefferson Township
Steven A. Clark to Wendell R. Bates, for $300,000
Andrew M. Higinbotham to Phillip A. Zack, for $168,000
Nenamosha King to Marko Demaske, for $12,000
Monongahela Township
Joann Eicholtz to Alexander D. Iadanza, for $129,900
Morgan Township
239 2nd Street Trust to Brady A. Pears, for $136,000
Rose Dipasquale to Purri D. Morris, for $44,000
Morris Township
Cassidy N. Baer by Guardian to EQT Production Company, for $583.79
Perry Township
Kelle DeFanzio Kelley to James Henry Rice Jr., for $222,000
The Old Palace LTD to Trans-Allegheny Interstate Line Company, for $26,000
Richhill Township
Robert F. Loranger Jr. to Adam C. Stokes, for $85,663.50
Springhill Township
Richard Dean Riggs to The Mineral Company, for $13,172.02
Gerald S. Areford to The Mineral Company, for $13,359.38
Rhonda McMasters to JMR-2K LLC, for $1,000
Lisa Murray to JMR-2K LLC, for $1,000
Ronald L. McMasters to JMR-2K LLC for $1,000
Springhill and Aleppo townships
182 Holdings LLC to AMP IV LP, for $131,761.88
Springhill and Freeport townships
VES Land LLC to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $21,544.66
Washington Township
Mark C. Good Jr. to Mineral Advance LLC, for $8,000
Bobbi Jean Hopes to Brandon Barna, for $3,000
Wayne Township
Brian J. Schager to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $95,000
Waynesburg
Diane D. Francis to Paige Shultz, for $140,000
James R. Woodring to David C. Coder, for $50,000
Greene Co Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Terry Galloway Jr., for $50,314.27
Steven W. Bowes to Shelley L. Christy, for $120,559.20
George O. Taylor Jr. to Michael G. Pikula, for $15,000
Jonathan Graham to BSP Properties LLC, for $235,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.