Fayette County

The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Oct. 15-21:

Brownsville

Estate of Clara Crissinger to Mary L. Hajduk, for $42,500

Bullskin Township

Optimax Holdings LLC to Brandon Beaver, for $34,816

Optimax Holdings LLC to Josh B. Grant, for $55,148

Larry D. Barclay, Barry K. Barclay and Mabel F. Barclay to Laura J. Cramer, for $23,000

Gail Mihlfried to Bradford Wade, for $115,000

Connellsville

Shannon Kieta to Jessica Hull, for $139,000

Connellsville Township

Brandon Todd Henry to Stephanie Marie Burkus, for $138,000

Dunbar Township

James I. King to Mary Ellen Nalevanko, for $32,000

Pamela S. Thomas Trustee, P.C. Irrevocable Trust 2011 to Clifford Walters III, for $150,000

Everson

Randy D. Overly to Donald B. Sutor, for $139,900

Fairchance

Spectre LLC to Titan Properties, for $125,000

Sanyal L. Guerrieri to Jon A. Hoover, for $130,000

Georges Township

Shelley Sanders to Richard L. Howell, for $1,000

Linda S. Chess to John Migliozzi Jr., for $5,000

Mark Marino to Nancy R. Shaffer, for $119,400

Jamie Jose-Althabet to Oliver Forsythe III, for $1,500

German Township

Roberta S. Brown, Steven M. Recht, Jodie Krasnick and Marlin Elisa Recht to Bert Frank Mazzocco Jr. and Nittaya T. Mazzocco, for $112,000

Jamie Ewart to Professional Auto Sales & Service LLC, for $100,000

Henry Clay Township

Jeffrey Miller to Lisa G. Carpenter, for $295,000

Lower Tyrone Township

Lloyal Thomas Reese to Chris Lovat, for $146,000

Luzerne Township

Cynthia Jean McBride and Patrick W. McBride to Peter A. Miller, for $50,000

Edward Mihalik, personal representative of the Estate of Anna May Mihalik to Michael Mihalik and Michele Crist, for $46,000

Mark Mario to Gerald K. Almond, for $104,000

Melissa Landman to Cozy Castles LLC, for $3,846

Chad Gregg, Herb Baker and Nellie Gregg to Dustin Evans, for $6,000

Terry Christopher to Dana L. Pinson, for $65,400

Masontown

Estate of Rosemary Capitoni to David L. Solomon and Heather A. Brangard, for $116,000

Michael I. Green to Joseph G. Brown, for $27,500

Menallen Township

Steven A. Walton to Gerald Pittman, for $130,000

Kimberly A. Peck to Kenneth M. Gibson and Joan L. Broadwater, for $75,000

Andrew Berdar to Jeffrey Gryta, for $206,500

MGAB LLC to Dan Ryan Builders, for $80,000

North Union Township

Scott D. McKnight to Glenn R. Street Jr., for $195,000

Lawrence Wise to George E. Faris, for $4,000

Estate of Dorothy L. Gesso to John A. Hatlapatka Jr., for $165,000

Loretta Neiderhiser-Rhodes to Mason Zeigler, for $33,000

Christopher C. Guty to Jessica L. Zack, for $122,250

Perryopolis

James Lang Jr. to Terri Harn, for $92,000

Redstone Township

Debra Mancini to Eric Parrish, for $67,000

Edward Andrew Bugai Jr. to Jacob Wirght, for $6,000

Mary A. Metts to Alyssa G. Conner and William C. Jeffries, for $80,000

Saltlick Township

Allen Hamilton to Paul Cameron, for $285,000

Rhonda J. McCrobie to Ricky K. Geary, for $900

Smithfield

Estate of Shirley Lee Smith to Michael Ray Barton Jr., for $110,000

Frey Group LLC to Seth A. Merschat, for $150,000

South Union Township

Donald Burton to Carole B. Seward and Jonathan J. Lewis, for $254,500

Loretta Neiderhiser-Rhodes to Mason Zeigler, three properties, each for $30,000

Thomas W. Sucevix to Pamela Deli, for $243,000

Oak Hollow LLC to Jeffrey A. Kenner, for $43,000

Springfield Township

Linda Lee Pritts to Darrell Pearson, for $272,000

Springhill Township

Richard L. Haddix to Brian S. Swanson, for $240,000

Andrew Mihalic to George Rhome, for $2,500

Stewart Township

Gerda Provins to Alpine Property Rentals LLC, for $157,000

Federal National Mortgage Association to Jedadiah Allen, for $11,500

Uniontown

Joseph A. Cholock and Nancy C. Cholock to O’Brien & Balsone Carpet Instillation, for $23,500

Dale Lucky and Emily Hood to O’Brien & Balsone Carpet Instillation, for $25,500

MGT Asset Management to Thomas R. Stakey, for $90,000

Paul Calvaresi to Daniel Rice Jr., for $106,500

Rebecca Maddas and Joshua Velicevich to Derek Kolencik and Selina Matis, for $252,500

James D. Williams to Melissa Taylor, for $250,000

Upper Tyrone Township

Scott D. Balcerek to Ali N. Santmyer and Ernest D. Santmyer, for $4,000

Washington Township

Faywest Properties LLC to Caressa Wood and Jeremy Hay, for $77,500

Wharton Township

David L. Galloway to John A. Viglione, for $165,000

Greene County

The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct. 15:

Center Township

Kenneth Michael Conklin to Peregrine EP II LLC, for $158,500

Cumberland Township

Barbara C. Walton to Margie Varesko, for $210,000

Ethel Louise Ross Estate to Everett James McDonough, for $112,500

William Reda to John W. Szewczyk, for $337,500

Bernard Kurincak to Brandon Michael Williams, for $210,000

Kance Richard Switalski to Jack D. Trackemas, for $100

Darryl P. Delitre II to Sireno Richard Mattie, for $163,000

Joseph Cybak Jr. Estate to Riggi Enterprises LLC, for $41,000

Dunkard Township

Joseph Kenneth Caldwell Estate to Reuben Giles Grim III, for $70,000

Joseph M. Hesser by POA to PPP Assets LLC, for $221,560

Robert L. Holbert to Longview Power II LLC, for $70,620

Robert L. Holbert to Longview Power II LLC, for $21,120

Franklin Township

Jeffrey B. Hixenbaugh to Joshua Ayres, for $190,000

Kirby Developments LLC a/k/a Kirby Development LLC to Brandon W. Robinson, for $39,000

Nicholas H. Carbonara to Nicholas V. Gallon, for $297,000

EHMP LLC to Ray Ellison Grandchildren Trust, for $17,000

Celestine Kalist to Jeffrey B. Hixenbaugh, for $160,000

Freeport Township

Floyd William Pettit to Joshua A. Ellis, for $52,298.53

Gilmore Township

Raymond Kraeer to MMA Mineral Group LLC, for $522

William Kraeer to MMA Mineral Group LLC, for $522

Robert L. Ward to Steven M. Macyda, for $150,000

Greene Township

Lauren Elizabeth Veres to Keith J. Anderson, for $260,000

Jefferson Township

Jefferson Township to Dennis L. Garrett, for $1,000

Morgan Township

Arcpe 1 LLC to Richard E. Kalsey, for $42,000

Robert E. Sprowls to Mary Jo Dorsey, for $56,900

Richhill Township

Alfred L. Burns to CNX Midstream DEVCO I LP, for $94,747.90

Washington Township

Marc E. Pattison to David V. Benco, for $25,000

Wayne Township

Dorothea Jane Adams to Jeffrey R. Murgel, for $63,000

Whiteley Township

Paul McGavitt to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $500

Shaun L. McGavitt to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $500

Jamie McGavitt to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $500

