Fayette County
The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Oct. 15-21:
Brownsville
Estate of Clara Crissinger to Mary L. Hajduk, for $42,500
Bullskin Township
Optimax Holdings LLC to Brandon Beaver, for $34,816
Optimax Holdings LLC to Josh B. Grant, for $55,148
Larry D. Barclay, Barry K. Barclay and Mabel F. Barclay to Laura J. Cramer, for $23,000
Gail Mihlfried to Bradford Wade, for $115,000
Connellsville
Shannon Kieta to Jessica Hull, for $139,000
Connellsville Township
Brandon Todd Henry to Stephanie Marie Burkus, for $138,000
Dunbar Township
James I. King to Mary Ellen Nalevanko, for $32,000
Pamela S. Thomas Trustee, P.C. Irrevocable Trust 2011 to Clifford Walters III, for $150,000
Everson
Randy D. Overly to Donald B. Sutor, for $139,900
Fairchance
Spectre LLC to Titan Properties, for $125,000
Sanyal L. Guerrieri to Jon A. Hoover, for $130,000
Georges Township
Shelley Sanders to Richard L. Howell, for $1,000
Linda S. Chess to John Migliozzi Jr., for $5,000
Mark Marino to Nancy R. Shaffer, for $119,400
Jamie Jose-Althabet to Oliver Forsythe III, for $1,500
German Township
Roberta S. Brown, Steven M. Recht, Jodie Krasnick and Marlin Elisa Recht to Bert Frank Mazzocco Jr. and Nittaya T. Mazzocco, for $112,000
Jamie Ewart to Professional Auto Sales & Service LLC, for $100,000
Henry Clay Township
Jeffrey Miller to Lisa G. Carpenter, for $295,000
Lower Tyrone Township
Lloyal Thomas Reese to Chris Lovat, for $146,000
Luzerne Township
Cynthia Jean McBride and Patrick W. McBride to Peter A. Miller, for $50,000
Edward Mihalik, personal representative of the Estate of Anna May Mihalik to Michael Mihalik and Michele Crist, for $46,000
Mark Mario to Gerald K. Almond, for $104,000
Melissa Landman to Cozy Castles LLC, for $3,846
Chad Gregg, Herb Baker and Nellie Gregg to Dustin Evans, for $6,000
Terry Christopher to Dana L. Pinson, for $65,400
Masontown
Estate of Rosemary Capitoni to David L. Solomon and Heather A. Brangard, for $116,000
Michael I. Green to Joseph G. Brown, for $27,500
Menallen Township
Steven A. Walton to Gerald Pittman, for $130,000
Kimberly A. Peck to Kenneth M. Gibson and Joan L. Broadwater, for $75,000
Andrew Berdar to Jeffrey Gryta, for $206,500
MGAB LLC to Dan Ryan Builders, for $80,000
North Union Township
Scott D. McKnight to Glenn R. Street Jr., for $195,000
Lawrence Wise to George E. Faris, for $4,000
Estate of Dorothy L. Gesso to John A. Hatlapatka Jr., for $165,000
Loretta Neiderhiser-Rhodes to Mason Zeigler, for $33,000
Christopher C. Guty to Jessica L. Zack, for $122,250
Perryopolis
James Lang Jr. to Terri Harn, for $92,000
Redstone Township
Debra Mancini to Eric Parrish, for $67,000
Edward Andrew Bugai Jr. to Jacob Wirght, for $6,000
Mary A. Metts to Alyssa G. Conner and William C. Jeffries, for $80,000
Saltlick Township
Allen Hamilton to Paul Cameron, for $285,000
Rhonda J. McCrobie to Ricky K. Geary, for $900
Smithfield
Estate of Shirley Lee Smith to Michael Ray Barton Jr., for $110,000
Frey Group LLC to Seth A. Merschat, for $150,000
South Union Township
Donald Burton to Carole B. Seward and Jonathan J. Lewis, for $254,500
Loretta Neiderhiser-Rhodes to Mason Zeigler, three properties, each for $30,000
Thomas W. Sucevix to Pamela Deli, for $243,000
Oak Hollow LLC to Jeffrey A. Kenner, for $43,000
Springfield Township
Linda Lee Pritts to Darrell Pearson, for $272,000
Springhill Township
Richard L. Haddix to Brian S. Swanson, for $240,000
Andrew Mihalic to George Rhome, for $2,500
Stewart Township
Gerda Provins to Alpine Property Rentals LLC, for $157,000
Federal National Mortgage Association to Jedadiah Allen, for $11,500
Uniontown
Joseph A. Cholock and Nancy C. Cholock to O’Brien & Balsone Carpet Instillation, for $23,500
Dale Lucky and Emily Hood to O’Brien & Balsone Carpet Instillation, for $25,500
MGT Asset Management to Thomas R. Stakey, for $90,000
Paul Calvaresi to Daniel Rice Jr., for $106,500
Rebecca Maddas and Joshua Velicevich to Derek Kolencik and Selina Matis, for $252,500
James D. Williams to Melissa Taylor, for $250,000
Upper Tyrone Township
Scott D. Balcerek to Ali N. Santmyer and Ernest D. Santmyer, for $4,000
Washington Township
Faywest Properties LLC to Caressa Wood and Jeremy Hay, for $77,500
Wharton Township
David L. Galloway to John A. Viglione, for $165,000
Greene County
The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct. 15:
Center Township
Kenneth Michael Conklin to Peregrine EP II LLC, for $158,500
Cumberland Township
Barbara C. Walton to Margie Varesko, for $210,000
Ethel Louise Ross Estate to Everett James McDonough, for $112,500
William Reda to John W. Szewczyk, for $337,500
Bernard Kurincak to Brandon Michael Williams, for $210,000
Kance Richard Switalski to Jack D. Trackemas, for $100
Darryl P. Delitre II to Sireno Richard Mattie, for $163,000
Joseph Cybak Jr. Estate to Riggi Enterprises LLC, for $41,000
Dunkard Township
Joseph Kenneth Caldwell Estate to Reuben Giles Grim III, for $70,000
Joseph M. Hesser by POA to PPP Assets LLC, for $221,560
Robert L. Holbert to Longview Power II LLC, for $70,620
Robert L. Holbert to Longview Power II LLC, for $21,120
Franklin Township
Jeffrey B. Hixenbaugh to Joshua Ayres, for $190,000
Kirby Developments LLC a/k/a Kirby Development LLC to Brandon W. Robinson, for $39,000
Nicholas H. Carbonara to Nicholas V. Gallon, for $297,000
EHMP LLC to Ray Ellison Grandchildren Trust, for $17,000
Celestine Kalist to Jeffrey B. Hixenbaugh, for $160,000
Freeport Township
Floyd William Pettit to Joshua A. Ellis, for $52,298.53
Gilmore Township
Raymond Kraeer to MMA Mineral Group LLC, for $522
William Kraeer to MMA Mineral Group LLC, for $522
Robert L. Ward to Steven M. Macyda, for $150,000
Greene Township
Lauren Elizabeth Veres to Keith J. Anderson, for $260,000
Jefferson Township
Jefferson Township to Dennis L. Garrett, for $1,000
Morgan Township
Arcpe 1 LLC to Richard E. Kalsey, for $42,000
Robert E. Sprowls to Mary Jo Dorsey, for $56,900
Richhill Township
Alfred L. Burns to CNX Midstream DEVCO I LP, for $94,747.90
Washington Township
Marc E. Pattison to David V. Benco, for $25,000
Wayne Township
Dorothea Jane Adams to Jeffrey R. Murgel, for $63,000
Whiteley Township
Paul McGavitt to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $500
Shaun L. McGavitt to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $500
Jamie McGavitt to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $500
