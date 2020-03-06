Fayette County
The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Feb. 26-March 3:
Estate of Eric Xavier Culleton to Benjamin A. Shuman and others, property in German Township for $64,000.
Gene L. Lynch to Jarrod A. Dull, property in Dunbar Township for $21,500.
Christina M. Paxinos to Teda J Family Limited Partnership, property in Connellsville for $90,000.
2019 Castle LLC to Del Shunk, property in Franklin Township for $5,900.
Brian Miller and others to Alexandria Siba, property in South Union Township for $130,000.
Debra Teets and Joyce Wiles, property in Uniontown for $55,000.
Joseph Vernon, Jr. and others to Erik Maglas and others, property in Redstone Township for $5,000.
Doris Jean Varndell to Letha M. Kennison, property in Smithfield for $92,500.
Grover A. Sanschagrin Jr. and others to Brandmon’s LLC, property in Brownsville for $57,000.
JoAnne Merryman to Christine S. Mattiucci, property in South Union Township for $205,000.
Estate of Joseph L Horvath Sr. to Laurel Highlands Investments LLC, property in North Union Township for $30,000.
Hubie Coleman to Todd Michael Zuzak, property in Franklin Township for $2,500.
Secretary of Housing & Urban Dev. to Roar Investments LLC, property in Uniontown for $71,500.
Estate of Rosemary Sumey to Chase Thomas Manches, property in Franklin Township for $15,000.
Diane Jean Langley to William J. Kurutz, property in Bullskin Township for $184,900.
Melissa Summyto Jacob M. Pittman, property in North Union Township for $8,000.
Estate of Theresa M. Brooks to Jonathan E. Pahuly, property in Uniontown for $135,500.
Theresa Wardenga and others to Jordan Dudash, property in Everson for $70,500.
Meghan McGeary to Bond Turner, property in Connellsville Township for $114,000.
Bruce Crescini to Redstone Excavating LLC, property in Redstone Township for $150,000.
US BANK to Shannon Hetrick and Robert Hetrick, property in Redstone Township for $15,500.
Mark Jones and others to Ronald Clark Jr. and others, property in Menallen Township for $254,000.
Patrick Kozel, Jr. and others to Daniel Thomas and others, property in Connellsville for $116,000.
George Wurthman to Alexa Campbell and Michael Evans, property in Dunbar Township for $13,500.
Westmoreland County
The following property transfers were filed with the Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Feb. 26-March 3:
Vision Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Patricia Louise Yasurek, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $132,500.
Vision Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Betsy G. Younkin, property in Mount Pleasant for $60,000.
Betty D. Smithula to Doug and Sherri Maughan, property in Mount Pleasant for $19,900.
Dolores Gearhart to Jessica L. Isola, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $72,000.
Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Rivarose Posesano, property in Monessen for $14,000.
Suwanda Numpho to Tammie Molesky, property in Monessen for $19,500.
Thomas Jolley to Brenda Ann Covington, property in Monessen for $25,000.
Anthony D. Pernelli to Byron O. Rivera Vasquez and Ericka Marroquin, property in Monessen for $7,500.
Larry and Janet Mandarino to Tony Nahas, property in Monessen for $4,500.
Lee J. Zundel and Brittany Diess to Meagan Johnson, property in Monessen for $54,921.
Ellen H. Lear to O’Casek Real Estate, property in Monessen for $28,000.
Tonia K. Grazzini to James M. Daniels, property in Rostraver Township for $39,000.
Maronda Homes LLC to Natalie Leann Bodnar, property in Rostraver Township for $337,000.
James S. and Patricia F. Gillingham to Domenic Reda, property in Rostraver Township for $77,450.
John M. Jr. and Kerry Augustine to Kristie Elizabeth Janik and Jesse Christopher Matta, property in Rostraver Township for $238,000.
Thomas A. and Susan K. Dalfonso to D and B Preferred Properties LLC, property in West Newton for $19,000.
Robert N. and Sandra H. Andrews to Popacharm LLC, property in Smithton for $225,000.
Washington County
The following property transfers were filed with the Washington County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Feb. 26-March 3:
Craig P. Wiggins and others to Andrew J. McPartland, property in Charleroi for $5,000.
John S. Gaydos and others to Douglas F. Howe, property in Carroll Township for $156,000.
Lindsay Salamone, by sheriff, to PNC Bank, property in North Bethlehem Township for $1,029.64.
Brian Shingler to William Raymond Brown, Jr. property in Charleroi for $7,500.
Lawrence and Gloria J. Smitsky to Richard L. and Ada Mae Goroncy, property in Bentleyville for $92,500.
Ethel R. Barkey to Kyle Edward Singer, property in Carroll Township for $126,000.
Travis J. Carden to Self Contracting LLC, property in Charleroi for $2,300.
Timothy K. and Bridgett L. Trump to John G. III and Michell D. Little, property in East Bethlehem Township for $15,000.
Estate of Walter Thomas Corey II to William E. Feevey and Jason E. Feevey, property in Charleroi for $36,000.
Melvin J. Gastel to Mark Q. Tyree, property in Donora for $72,071.
Barbara J. Savasta to Seven Hundred Thirteen Wash Ave LLC, property in Charleroi for $44,000.
James W. and Geraldine A. Ott Revoc Living Trust to Good House Co LLC, property in North Bethlehem Township for $12,000.
Rudolph Godzak to Lauralynn Marie Kilgore, property in Finleyville for $129,900.
Alexander O. and Samantha J. Carolson to Alexander O. Carlson and Tony L. Rosriguez, property in Donora for $3,274.50.
Troy J. Pauley to River Hill Realty LLC, property in Donora for $64,713.
Marlex Prop LLC to Linotte Dhaiti and Jonas Moreau, property in Charleroi for $10,000.
Virginia L. Marmie to Sight Prop Inc., property in Donora for $10,000.
Frank J. Kaczmarek Sr. and others to Carly Jenkins and Bryan Johnson, property in Donora for $13,600.
