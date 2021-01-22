The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Jan. 14 and 20.

Connellsville

Elyssa Potter to Lonnie Woods, for $55,000

Franklin Township

Shirley Millan and Jocelyn Rittenhouse-Vanbremen to Cody Rugg, for $46,000

Jefferson Township

Suzanne Stapleton to John Snyder, for $27,321

Nicholson Township

Edward Popovich to Floyd Dankle, for $51,390

North Union Township

Susan Frey and David Grimm to Lauren Oehm, for $77,500

Redstone Township

Terrance Steiner to Craig Novak, for $40,000

Michael Dumbrowsky to Bryan Seaton and Roxanne Seaton, for $21,000

South Union Township

Alexander Luckasevic Jr. to Wilbur Landman Jr., for $225,000

Uniontown

Thomas Gerke to David Shaffer, for $60,000

Upper Tyrone Township

Patti Paskey and Estate of Verne Fedorek to AJL Realty LLC, for $45,000

Washington Township

Catherine Mauro to Marsha Smith and Lisa Little, for $83,000

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Jan. 4 and 7.

Aleppo and Richhill townships

Chesapeake Appalachia LLC to Ridgetop Appalachia LLC, for $1,594,500

Center Township

Charles R. Nelson to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, for $40,000

Clarksville

Anabell T. Hacknet Estate to Lynette E. Evans, for $35,000

Cumberland Township

Rock L. Russian to Christopher Mickey, for $71,000

Ethen Galland to Aunix Acquisition Fund LLC, for $30,506.44

Tamara Goff to Aunix Acquisition Fund LLC, for $30,506.44

Beth J. Weaver to Jared w. Blosser, for $18,00

Franklin, Gilmore, Morris, Springhill, Freeport, Jackson and Washington townships

Lisa L. Pollock to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $55,867.46

Linda Sonneborn to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $55,867.46

George William Smith to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $55,867.46

Jackson Township

Philip M. Poole to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $33,851.94

Jonathan Poole to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $33,851.94

Richhill Township

Richhill Township to CNX Midstream DEVCO I LP, for $11,090.68

Andrew Burns to CNX Midstream DEVCO I LP, for $231,000

Wayne Township

Amber Cubberley to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $4,500

Mark Adams to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $2,100

Mildred A. Eddy to Work Resources LLC, for $2,000

Whiteley Township

Earl Marshall Masters to The Mineral Company, for $2,604

