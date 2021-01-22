The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Jan. 14 and 20.
Connellsville
Elyssa Potter to Lonnie Woods, for $55,000
Franklin Township
Shirley Millan and Jocelyn Rittenhouse-Vanbremen to Cody Rugg, for $46,000
Jefferson Township
Suzanne Stapleton to John Snyder, for $27,321
Nicholson Township
Edward Popovich to Floyd Dankle, for $51,390
North Union Township
Susan Frey and David Grimm to Lauren Oehm, for $77,500
Redstone Township
Terrance Steiner to Craig Novak, for $40,000
Michael Dumbrowsky to Bryan Seaton and Roxanne Seaton, for $21,000
South Union Township
Alexander Luckasevic Jr. to Wilbur Landman Jr., for $225,000
Uniontown
Thomas Gerke to David Shaffer, for $60,000
Upper Tyrone Township
Patti Paskey and Estate of Verne Fedorek to AJL Realty LLC, for $45,000
Washington Township
Catherine Mauro to Marsha Smith and Lisa Little, for $83,000
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Jan. 4 and 7.
Aleppo and Richhill townships
Chesapeake Appalachia LLC to Ridgetop Appalachia LLC, for $1,594,500
Center Township
Charles R. Nelson to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, for $40,000
Clarksville
Anabell T. Hacknet Estate to Lynette E. Evans, for $35,000
Cumberland Township
Rock L. Russian to Christopher Mickey, for $71,000
Ethen Galland to Aunix Acquisition Fund LLC, for $30,506.44
Tamara Goff to Aunix Acquisition Fund LLC, for $30,506.44
Beth J. Weaver to Jared w. Blosser, for $18,00
Franklin, Gilmore, Morris, Springhill, Freeport, Jackson and Washington townships
Lisa L. Pollock to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $55,867.46
Linda Sonneborn to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $55,867.46
George William Smith to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $55,867.46
Jackson Township
Philip M. Poole to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $33,851.94
Jonathan Poole to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $33,851.94
Richhill Township
Richhill Township to CNX Midstream DEVCO I LP, for $11,090.68
Andrew Burns to CNX Midstream DEVCO I LP, for $231,000
Wayne Township
Amber Cubberley to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $4,500
Mark Adams to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $2,100
Mildred A. Eddy to Work Resources LLC, for $2,000
Whiteley Township
Earl Marshall Masters to The Mineral Company, for $2,604
