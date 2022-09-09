The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office the week between Aug. 22-26.
Bullskin Township
William G. Hough and Karen A. Hough to Stephen J. Lazur and Janet C. Lazur, for $150,000
Connellsville
Mildred A. Dehainaut Estate to Matthew Schnorr and Mandy Schnorr, for $197,000
Connellsville Township
Mary Ann C. Action, Susan C. Gessner and Catherine M. Czajkowski to James E. Brangard and Annmarie Teets, for $27,000
Fairchance
Debra Long Priel and David Priel to Dustin M. Reynolds and Stacy L. Reynolds, for $35,000
Franklin Township
Christopher N. Bennett to Laurel Lea Moser, for $15,000
German Township
Darryl H. Griwatz and Marie A. Griwatz to Gary E. Brundege, for $2,000
Henry Clay Township
Elizabeth Garland and John F. Deardorff to Brian R. DeWitt and Austin R. DeWitt, for $100,000
Lower Tyrone Township
Beatrice B. House Estate to Wayne Peffer Jr. and Deena M. Peffer, for $6,000
Luzerne Township
Windy Hill Holdings LLC to Kevin Dale Jones, for $115,000
Masontown
Jeffery S. Dupont to Lisa S. Michels, for $30,000
Menallen Township
Tacconi Family Trust, Joseph N. Tacconi trustee and Monica P. Tacconi trustee to Melinda A. Anderson, for $310,000
Nicholson Township
Debra Sue Piper to Timothy D. Cramer, for $15,000
Yoesena Peterse to Justin Homme, for $36,560
North Union Township
Edward J. Stefanko to Sean M. Cavanagh and Carmella D. Cavanagh, for $150,000
Robert B. Metheny Estate to Teresa Novak, for $28,000
Robert B. Metheny Estate to Brian K. Vansickle and Georgia Vansickle, for $100
Perry Township
Christine H. Hutchinson and Randy V. Hutchinson to Jeffrey Shawn Dehart Jr., for $270,000
Redstone Township
Vincent L. Sickles to Patrick Fedor, for $7,000
Zelda L. Brakenbury to Brandon Martin, for $79,000
Michael D. Tarr and Stefani R. Tarr to David T. Bella and Lisa A. Bella, for $750
Saltlick Township
Jeffrey D. Hoover to Jessica D. Davis, for $111,000
South Union Township
Jack A. Cole Jr. to Lisa A. Cole, for $2,393.20
Matthew Chiplaskey and Kathryn L. Chiplaskey to Rayalene Faye King, Cathy D. Hughes and Mark L. Reicholf, for $167,000
Uniontown
Donahue Properties LLC to Charlotte M. Keller and Courtney J. Jacobs, for $85,000
Robert W. Cahn Estate to Jarrod M. Shaw and Jamie S. Bowman, for $177,500
Upper Tyrone Township
Michael J. Coll to Christopher Mech and Christina Mech, for $170,000
Washington Township
Naomi Athletic Club to Ann Y. Comadena Estate, for $4,000
Wharton Township
Sondra M. Kunz to George E. Shahady and Victoria B. Shahady, for $440,000
Jason Eugene Wingfield, Rebecca A. Wingfield, Joseph A. Hardy Trust and Joseph A. Hardy III trustee to Merridity M. Daniels, for $320,000
Cole G. Black to First Choice REI LLC, for $10,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Aug. 17-22.
Cumberland Township
TW Plus LLC to Nathan James Lash, for $115,000
Drew M. Deardorff to Steven Hustead, for $195,000
Joseph Cybak, Jr. Estate to Melissa L. Burnett, for $3,000
Michael Moser to Kelly McGurgan, for $168,888
Gilmore Township
CNX Land LLC to Curtis B. Huffman, for $5,000
Jackson Township
Ronald Lapping to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $17,443.13
Jefferson Township
Tracey A. Ronan to William J. Lyttle, for $250,000
Springhill Township
Paul Cole Jr. to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $12,333.82
Waynesburg
Scott A. Rhodes to Triple H Realty Group LLC, for $51,500
Whiteley Township
Peggy Sue Blake to Paul A. Hannah, for $54,421.50
Candy Ackley aka Candy Ackley to Paul A. Hannah, for $70,912.20
