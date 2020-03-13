Fayette County
The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds for the week of March 4-10:
Ricky Adams and others to Duane J. Gallo and others, property in Perry Township for $38,000.
Church of the Nazarene to Legend Investments LLC, property in Franklin Township for $52,000.
Joseph G. Comforti to Thomas B. Patterson III, property in Masontown for $30,000.
Joseph III and Colleen Gentilcore to Taylor Mouser and others, property in Menallen Township for $20,000.
Jesse Whoolery to Heather Kostelnik, property in South Union Township for $65,000.
Mon Riverside Holdings LLC to G. Kusaj, property in Belle Vernon for $15,000.
Charles Guthrie and others to William Kerr and others, property in Wharton Township for $78,500.
MGAB LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC, property in Menallen Township for $80,000.
Veronica Beveloque to Michael R. Lutz and others, property in North Union Township for $7,300.
Charles Shultz to Domenick Ottoviani Jr., property in Wharton Township for $10,262.32.
Audrey Demarco to Zachary Blackstone, property in Connellsville for $27,500.
Ralph Barclay and Rochelle Glover to Joseph John, property in German Township for $8,250.
Brandon Bailey to Shannon Bailey, property in Georges Township for $53,000.
Margaret Kozak and Mark Lafferty to Georgetta Friend and Richard Kennison, property in Fairchance for $1,000.
Westmoreland County
The following property transfers were filed with the Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds for the week of March 4-10:
Anna Mae Hixson to Francis P. Fratto and Jordan M. Davis, property in East Huntingdon Township for $216,000.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Sharon Mutual LLC, property in East Huntingdon Township for $7,563.
MMBS Associates L.P. to Joan Hemingway LLC/RJS Properties, Inc., property in East Huntingdon Township for $1,145,495.
Robert B. Skoloda to Brandon E. Thomas and Megan M. Mills, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $135,000.
Douglas A. Jr. and Ashleigh L. Daniels to Christopher M. Kropp, property in Mount Pleasant for $92,000.
Nathan E. and Lindsay Schulte to Richard Lee Jr. and Stacy Lee Logan, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $20,000.
Laura L. and Brian S. Baird, by sheriff, to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, property in Scottdale for $1,328.67.
First National Bank of Pennsylvania to RSC Development, LLC, property in Scottdale for $180,000.
Kristin J. Medola and Anthony Vigiotti, by sheriff, to Federal National Mortgage Association, property in Monessen for $2,508.44.
Theresa Frances Dipiazza to William S. Jr. and Kimberly Lynn Hans, property in Monessen for $12,500.
Maronda Homes LLC to Dent S. III and Carla Holden, property in Rostraver Township for $239,900.
Chevron Appalachia LLC to Reliance Marcellus LLC, property in Rostraver Township for $60,676.20.
Ronald and Marci Elsbury to Justin Jurcevich and Emily Sever, property in West Newton for $93,550.
Janet Bobnar/Janet M. Sirofchuck to Janet M. Sirofchuck and Gary W. Wilds, property in West Newton for $73,355.80.
Donald Philip Fix to Charles E. Hook, property in West Newton for $65,000.
Washington County
The following property transfers were filed with the Washington County Recorder of Deeds for the week of March 4-10:
Citizens Bank PA to Curtis L. and Benita J. Thompson, property in Cokeburg for $29,000.
Douglas Robinson to Cody L. Rose, property in Bentleyville for $5,000.
Sidney M. and Phyllis J. Ackerman to David P. Lendway, property in Carroll Township for $134,475.
Michael D. and Marsha L. Black to Jeffrey Helon, property in Charleroi for $76,900.
James Pelissero to Michael A. and Mary B. Woods, property in Carroll Township for $162,107.52.
Estate of Leonard L. Bidoli Sr. to Dillon Pook, property in Union Township for $110,000.
Larry R. Kurtz to Mark A. Proctor, property in Charleroi for $9,389.
David B. and Alethia A. Popp to Marlene Blackmon, property in Allenport for $180,000.
Estate of Ronald Loren Brewer to Daniel K. and Robin R. Mulkern, property in Union Township for $117,500.
Estate of Faye Edna Murray to David B. and Alethia A. Popp, property in Speers for $77,500.
Bonnie Valentine to Paul D. and Mary a. Peternel, property in Cokeburg for $59,000.
Rodney M. and Alexis P. Herron to Thomas R. Matthews, property in Union Township for $235,000.
Todd O. and Denise A. Crouch to David Brandon Kane, property in Bentleyville for $62,500.
PNC BK to William R. Vasko, property in North Bethlehem Township for $45,500.
