Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office from Oct. 11-14.
Bullskin Township
21st Mortgage Corp to Celeste Powell and Benjamin David Powell Jasko, for $65,000
Connellsville
Cody Knotts to SWPA Enterprises LLC, for $3,000
Rose Washock Est to Thomas G. Dodd Jr., for $21,500
Melanie J. Borris to Scotti D. Wiltrout and Ashley N. Wiltrout, for $82,000
Georges Township
Jessie D. Firestone to Larry D. Firestone, for $20,901.90
Henry Clay Township
Kenneth A. Haines Est to Eric Horvat, for $481,000
Luzerne Township
Betty A. Myers to Rhonda Swentko, Michael Andrew Swentko Sr., Michelle Dulaney and Jeffrey Dulaney, for $55,000
David Hoffmann to Denise K. Bastian, for $13,500
Masontown
Michael G. Pasqua to Joseph Dillinger and Amer Dillinger, for $89,900
Menallen Township
Bonnie J. Maruszewski to Patrick L. Schmidt and Barbara Schmidt, for $500,000
Perry Township
Kenneth Bloom and Bonnie Bloom to Lee Johnson, for $170,900
William J. Moffatt and Rebecca L. Moffatt to Talan Properties LLC, for $82,500
Perryopolis
Greg N. Sobek and Lisa Sobek to Derrick J. Carroll and Jessica A. Carroll, for $6,000
Point Marion
Erica L. Michael to Rickie R. Huffman
Redstone Township
Joyce A Nuccetelli Estate to Zachary C. Mills, For $135,000
Pamela S. Brown and Jeffrey W. Brown to Adam C. Croftcheck, for $129,000
Saltlick Township
Charles A. Perryman to CRP Legacy Trust, for $225,000
South Union Township
Angela Georgiana to Louise A. Morris and Renee A. Carlson, for $185,000
Graevel Holdings LLC to Kellie J. Hashmi, for $152,600
Robert E. Fields Jr. and Vanessa Fields to Fayette Resources Inc., for $155,000
Oak Hollow LLC to Stephen Strange and Kathryn Strange, for $45,000
Homescape Enterprises Inc. to Lorian Williams and Andrea Williams, for $67,000
Springfield Township
Wesley H. Cook to Cynthia Heckman, for $100,000
Uniontown
Mary R. Fike Est to Gregory Sawyer and Susan A. Wilson, for $189,000
Wharton Township
Stone Cottage LLC to Matthew McLuckey and Karina M. McLuckey, for $123,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office from Oct. 12-18.
Aleppo Township
Edward R. Jackman to EQT Production Company, for $1,826.66
Aleppo, Freeport and Springhill townships
Virginia N. Ruffing to The Mineral Company, for $490,760.81
Center and Wayne townships
John Allen Wells, Jr. to Franklin S. Straight, for $385,000
Cumberland Township
Philip L. Gideon to Lauren Riley, for $174,900
Valerie F. Burchianti to Ivan W. Robinson III, for $500
James J. Matis to Todd M. Ely, for $285,000
William R. Knight to Carla Wasko, for $180,000
Dunkard Township
Roseann Rose to Brandyn F. Schaum, for $232,000
Franklin Township
Phillip A. Peters to Adam Knight, for $170,000
Lance W. Phaturos to Caitlin Ann Marton, for $177,500
Kirt P. Wilson to The Mineral Company, for $8,046.33
Zachary C. Sargent to Gary L. Zupper Jr., for $260,000
Louise Baldauf, to The Mineral Company, for $5,616.57
Rebecca L. Reese to The Mineral Company, for $26,496
Elizabeth A. Hook to Zachary C. Sargent, for $325,000
Freeport Township
Troy M. Ruditis to The Mineral Company, for $30,672
Gilmore Township
Frank Grim to The Mineral Company, for $12,989.36
Bernard L. Crawford to EQT Production Company, for $1,260
Tomothy L. Fretts to Equitrans LP, for $72,208
Greene Township
Richard A. Clark Estate to Joseph F. John, for $300,000
Jackson Township
Pamela Jane Lahew Clark to Kesterson Real Estate LLC, for $17,600
William J. Keener to Kesterson Real Estate LLC, for $10,500
Jackson and Richhill townships
Thomas R. Reed to The Mineral Company, for $3,012.23
Michael Nelson to The Mineral Company, for $13,144.28
Jefferson Township
Dawn R. Murray, et al., to Susan R. Cobert, for $119,000
Morgan Township
Kristina M. Royer to Shaun Wilson, for $35,000
Jerry L. Davis to David B. Johnson, for $299,900
Tesla N. London to Michelle A. Clemens, for $80,000
Richhill Township
Terry A. Griffith to EQT Production Company, for $1,206.83
Josephine M. Griffith by Attorney-In-Fact to The Mineral Company, for $3,620.48
Frank P. Lushen to R. Ryan Mooney, for $172,500
Marilyn Martin to EQT Production Company, for $1,000
Springhill Township
Wilma Marie Morris to The Mineral Company, for $51,561.97
Robert G. Kimble, Jr. to The Mineral Company, for $8,977.90
Mary Liann Hickman A/K/A M. Luann Hickman to Sandhill Royalty LP, for $1,550
Harriette J. Habern to The Mineral Company, for $2,217.98
Darlene Farley Suhy to The Mineral Company, for $5,497.12
Kay Lou Blair to The Mineral Company, for $5,866.22
Wayne Township
Pamela P. Barrow to DUC Hunter LLC, for $28,000
H. Victor Penn to DUC Hunter LLC, for $28,000
Ronald E. Eddy to EQT Production Company, for $1,248.28
Waynesburg
David A. Bedilion to David D. Areford, for $63,816.60
Whiteley Township
Anna Marie Rethage Estate aka Anna M. Rethage Estate to Michael P. Phillips, for $100,000
