Today is the first day candidates interested in running for various county, municipal or school board positions can begin circulating their nominating petitions ahead of the upcoming primary election.
Potential candidates and their supporters have three weeks to collect enough signatures from registered voters from their party to get on the ballot for the May 16 primary.
Elections directors in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties said Monday that they have candidate packages with information and petition forms for each race available at their individual offices, or they can be downloaded online.
Fayette County Elections Director MaryBeth Kuznik said her staff is ready to assist potential candidates with the process.
“All information and the complete petition packet is on the county Election Bureau’s website,” Kuznik said. “You can also come into the office and pick up the packet.”
Elections officials are urging candidates and supporters who circulate the nominating petitions to carefully follow the directions. People who sign the petitions supporting a candidate must be in the same registered party and live in the correct political subdivision for their signatures to count. The nominating petitions must be filed by the close of business on March 7.
“We urge people to file as early as they can because if they wait to (the last minute) there may be a long line,” Kuznik said.
Jason Mihal, who started as Greene County’s elections director on Jan. 17, said there is a variety of information available for people under the election office’s tab on the county’s website at www.co.greene.pa.us.
“It’s good information for the candidate and the electorate,” Mihal said.
While the petition process is beginning today, the elections offices have already sent out the mail-in and absentee ballot applications to people who signed up to be on the “permanent list” for that process. However, that does not mean those voters are automatically sent a ballot since they still must fill out the application to receive them for both the primary and general elections this year. The “permanent” option from the state just ensures they are guaranteed to receive an application, although people can still apply at their local elections office or online at vote.pa.gov.
“This year is an important election, with many local and county offices on the ballot, as well as judges at all levels,” Kuznik said. “It’s your chance to have your say in how our local communities work.”
Fayette County mailed about 14,000 such applications earlier this month while Washington County sent out 30,000 of them in late January while. Information on how many “permanent list” applications were sent in Greene County was not available Monday.
The three-member board of commissioners in each of the three counties is up for election this year, along with several county row offices. School boards and municipal governments also will have races during this off-year election, along with some judicial races.
