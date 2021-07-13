Tom Reidman of Connellsville, won the door prize at Laurelville Retreat Center’s 3rd of July Party. Scottdale Bank & Trust, a division of Mid Penn Bank, donated the celebration basket. Melinda Powell, community banking liaison, at right, also distributed sunglasses, beach balls and other fun giveaways during the afternoon. More than 200 attended the weekend festivities which included a pavilion dedication, free food, an outdoor concert by Honeytown, swimming and a community worship service Sunday.
