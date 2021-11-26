Connellsville Senior Center hosted a Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Preparing the meals are, from left, Colleen Timko, Ken Timko, John Hardy and Michelle Pennington. It was expected that the senior center would provide 500 to 600 meals during the holiday festivities.
