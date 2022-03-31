In an article published Wednesday about local spring cleanup events, it was alluded to that both Uniontown events are city-sponsored cleanups. The April 16 cleanup is hosted by the Fayette County Libertarian Committee while the April 23 event is sponsored by the city of Uniontown.
