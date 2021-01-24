Fayette County, which has been reporting a surge in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks, is beginning to reverse the trend.
Two people died from COVID-19 over the weekend and 98 new cases were reported by the state Department of Health.
Those numbers have dropped significantly compared to the previous two weekends when 17 deaths were reported during the previous two periods.
While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Washington and Greene counties are also decreasing, the deaths because of the virus have spiked in recent days, especially in Washington County where 24 people have died since Thursday.
Nine more people from Washington County died from COVID-19 over the weekend, along with another person in Greene County who succumbed to the disease. There were 174 new COVID-19 cases reported in Washington County, along with 28 new cases Greene County.
The number of cases reported in the two counties over the weekend is about half the cases detected the previous weekend.
In Allegheny County, 17 people died over the weekend and 750 new cases were reported. In comparison, that county’s health department reported 32 deaths and 1,042 new cases the previous weekend.
Across the state, there were 9,761 more cases and 288 additional deaths over the past two days, both of which are around three-quarters of the previous weekend’s totals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.