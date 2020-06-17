412 Food Rescue will distribute up to 1,000 boxes of food to those in need at the Fayette County Fairgrounds on Friday.
“Our strategy at 412 Food Rescue has always been to get food to where people already are. During COVID-19, we’re connecting the USDA’s Farmers to Families food boxes with our region’s highest need communities,” said Senior Program Director Jen England.
An additional distribution is planned for June 26 in Washington County.
The Friday distribution is open to anyone in need, and is being held in partnership with the Fayette County Housing Authority.
Each household will receive a box of fresh dairy and produce items from Schneider’s Dairy and Chelan Fresh, through the USDA’s Farmers to Families Box Program.
The federal program purchased $1.2 billion in products for family-sized boxes for distribution through June 30.
412 Food Rescue partners with food retailers, volunteer drivers and nonprofit organizations to connect surplus food with individuals and families who are in need.
Since 2015, the Pittsburgh-based organization has redirected more than 9 million pounds of food from going to landfills.
The distribution runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds, located at 132 Pechin Road, Dunbar, 15431.
