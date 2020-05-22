The 2020 Senior Games, slated to be held at Albert Gallatin High School in Fayette County on June 16, have been canceled.
“We truly appreciate all the support from our sponsors, competitors and communities,” said Leslie Grenfell, executive director of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging.
The health and wellness event is for adults age 50 and over in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties. The counties take turns hosting the event, which draws hundreds of competitors annually.
Grenfell said next year’s event will be held in Fayette County.
The Senior Games event consists of six tournaments held during the spring, leading up to Senior Games Day. Tournaments are held in 500-bid cards, 8-ball pool, dart baseball, Wii bowling, bowling and golf.
Senior Games day features a health and information fair, food booths from area senior centers and groups, entertainment and 11 competition events. A Victory Celebration and Awards Banquet is traditionally held the following week.
