State officials said Monday that $260 million in CARES Act funding would be allocated to help those with intellectual disabilities or autism during the pandemic.
“These dollars are intended to supplement the budgets of an industry built on the values of service, caregiving, and inclusion – an industry hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said. “To all of our intellectual disability and autism service providers and direct support professionals – thank you for your tireless and selfless work over the past three months, and for your dedication to helping Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and autism achieve the everyday life they deserve.”
The money will be allocated to providers of residential, respite and shift nursing services; providers of Community Participation Support services; and to providers of in-home and community, supported and small group employment, companion and transportation trip services.
The latter two allocations will be for 120 days of retainer payments, covering operations from March through June.
“As long as COVID-19 remains a threat, we will continue to focus energy and resources on strategies to reduce its impact on individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism. Maintaining and strengthening Pennsylvania system of home and community-based services is the foundation for this effort,” Miller said.
Few new COVID-19 cases – 323 – were reported Monday, according to data from the state Department of Health.
That brings the total number of cases in Pennsylvania to 79,121.
An estimated 74% of those who contracted the virus have recovered, according to the DOH, while 6,243 have died.
No new cases were reported in either Fayette or Greene counties on Monday. One new case brought Washington County to 156 cases. Two cases were added to Westmoreland County, which now has 492.
Gov. Tom Wolf lauded the continued low number of new cases on Monday, noting reports of some states that have seen spikes in cases since reopening.
“It’s because Pennsylvanians are really taking this seriously,” Wolf said. “We haven’t fallen into an either/or trap (of) lives versus the economy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.