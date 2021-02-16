Fayette County’s COVID-19 vaccination task force is moving full steam ahead with 3,600 residents getting the shot in the first week the county’s clinic was open.
The commissioners said Tuesday that the effort to get the clinic up and running at Uniontown Mall has reached across many agencies, officials and people.
“There’s a lot of work being done by a lot of people and a lot of volunteers and a lot of effort,” said Commissioner Scott Dunn. “I think it’s paying off big time.”
“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” said WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Vice President of Operations Mark Dillon.
More than 15,000 people are registered and being scheduled for future clinics, and approximately 3,300 more are expected to be vaccinated through clinics hosted by the Uniontown and Connellsville hospitals alone this week.
Dunn said officials are working to make sure everyone understands the process to eliminate any confusion.
The process includes visiting fayettecountypa.org and clicking on the yellow COVID-19 box on the page and then clicking on the “Individual Registration” link on the left side of the screen.
Dunn said after the individual fills out the information on the questionnaire, their name is on the registry, but they’re not yet scheduled for the shot.
The actual scheduling will be done by the participating hospitals, clinics and pharmacies that will pull names from the registry and contact the individual to schedule an appointment.
Anyone can register for the vaccine; however, citizens classified as Phase 1A and 1A+ will be given priority at this time.
Fayette Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and COVID-19 Vaccine Taskforce Co-chair Muriel Nuttall said the process has included a “learning curve” since the registration database went live a week ago.
“We had some challenges at the beginning of the week, but we’ve been working through them consistently and adapting along the way,” Nuttall said, adding that despite the number of people waiting, the task force is pulling big numbers off the list for clinics each day.
Dunn said registering through the website is the fastest way to get on the list.
Task force officials are asking all registrants be careful with their data entry, ensuring phone numbers and email addresses are correct for scheduling purposes.
Completing the registration form takes about 2 minutes, and those who register will receive an email response upon submission.
Those who called the number to register will begin receiving phone calls this week.
Dunn said there’s many volunteers helping out, so a person’s caller ID may read that the call is coming from the Fayette County Courthouse, the office of a state senator or state representative, a hospital, a clinic or a pharmacy.
“If you see those numbers, make sure you pick up the phone,” he said.
“We want to get shots in arms as quickly as possible, depending on the supply,” said Commissioner Vince Vicites.
Commissioner Dave Lohr said those who live in Fayette County, but are on the border of another county and has that other county’s zip code shouldn’t worry about not being accepted on the registry as they will still be listed as Fayette County residents.
“Overall, we’re very excited. The process has been good, and our clinics have done really well thus far,” Nuttall said, adding that they’ve received a great response and wait times for vaccines are currently next to nothing. “We anticipate for the process to become even smoother and easier for everyone moving forward.”
