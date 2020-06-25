The state Department of Health recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, albeit still many fewer than the daily reports in April and early May.
While 597 new cases were noted on Thursday, none of them were in Fayette or Greene counties.
Washington, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties, however, continue to see upticks.
Washington County went from 176 Wednesday to 184 on Thursday and increased 26 cases in the past week.
Westmoreland County jumped from 563 to 578, with 76 new cases detected since June 18.
Allegheny County, which has 2,321 cases, saw the largest increase, gaining 199 cases in the last week.
“As we move closer to having the entire state in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
The DOH noted that of the state’s 83,770 cases, 17,454 are in residents of nursing or personal care homes and 3,123 are in employees at those facilities. COVID-19 has been detected in 676 facilities, including two in Fayette County, six in Washington County, 15 in Westmoreland County and 43 in Allegheny County. No facilities in Greene County have reported cases.
About 6,341 of the total cases are in health care workers.
The DOH has estimated that 78% of those who contracted the virus have recovered, while 6,557 have died. Of those, 4,471 have been in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.
For more information on COVID-19, visit health.pa.gov.
