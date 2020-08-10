Seventy-one inmates at the Fayette County Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, county officials said Monday.
The vast majority of those who were tested were “completely asymptomatic,” according to county officials, and none required hospitalization.
Visitation at the prison was stopped last month when cases were discovered among inmates.
In a release, officials said they would conduct a second round of testing on those inmates who initially tested negative to ensure they did not contract the virus.
Officials said there are a limited number of inmate tests that are outstanding, but said the results of those tests should be available soon.
In addition to the inmates, 29 county employees have tested positive for the virus, including guards at the lockup.
Positive tests for employees and inmates account for 100 of the 501 cases in Fayette.
Last month, county officials closed the courthouse for two weeks, citing cases in employees.
Also on Monday, state health and education officials provided recommendations – though not mandates – about how districts should deliver educational services for the 2020-21 school year.
The guidance uses a tiered model to classify counties as having low, moderate or substantial community spread on a weekly basis, based on two factors: the number of cases per 100,000 residents and the percent of positive COVID-19 tests conducted. Both factors are measured weekly and released on Fridays by the state Department of Health through its COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard System.
In Fayette County, which is considered moderate under last week’s measurement, that means the state recommends either full remote learning or hybrid learning, where students are spread out so they can socially distance. All of the county’s six school districts are already doing either one of those.
Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties are also classified as having moderate spread.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said state officials issued the guidance because they are “committed to helping our school leaders make thoughtful decisions about the 2020-21 school year, while helping Pennsylvania stem the tide of COVID-19 infections in our communities.”
“From the beginning of this pandemic, we have said that decisions would be based on science and on data. These recommendations use that data to help schools make local decisions,” Levine said.
Under the state guidance, counties with low spread have fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 residents and less than a 5% positivity rate on tests. In those counties, district are recommended to either let students return to class full time, or use a blended learning model.
Moderate spread occurs in counties with between 10 and 99 cases per 100,000 residents or a positivity rate from 5% to less than 10%.
Fayette County has 62.9 cases per 100,000 residents and a 7.7% positivity rate. Greene County has 11 cases per 100,000 and a 0.9% positivity rate.
Counties with substantial spread exceed either of the moderate spread metrics, and state officials recommend those counties use a full remote learning model.
The only county classified as having substantial spread is Union.
“Since unveiling initial public health guidance for schools earlier in the summer, both the departments of Education and Health have engaged with superintendents and other education leaders regarding their questions and concerns,” Deputy Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education Matthew Stem said. “With the continued uncertainty and varying infection rates across the state, school leaders have asked for additional guidance to help them make decisions about reopening schools.
“This tool responds to those requests by aligning public health conditions in counties directly to recommendations for the delivery of instruction,” he said.
State officials noted that a county’s designation may change weekly, and recommended that schools wait to see a two-week trend before changing what instructional model they use.
Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey urged all schools to follow the recommendations.
“Doing so will ensure that Pennsylvania’s students, staff, and families stay safe, that we slow the spread of the virus, and that we know schools will be safe places to learn and work when the virus is under control,” Askey said.
“We’re grateful for the governor’s leadership and appreciate his commitment to keeping Pennsylvania’s students, educators, support professionals, and their families safe. His announcement today provides a clear pathway for school leaders who are struggling to decide whether it’s safe to reopen schools for in-person instruction.”
He said school officials must work cooperatively at reopening plans.
“If we want to open our schools for in-person instruction, we all need to do our part. If everyone wears a mask, keeps 6 feet apart, and washes their hands, we’ll be one step closer to getting our students back into their classrooms,” he said.
The weekly designation reports are available at education.pa.gov. The early warning dashboard is available at health.pa.gov.
Local DOH data updates reported between Sunday and Monday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 501 cases (+7) 9,801 negative tests; five deaths (no change)
Greene County: 116 cases (no change); 3,035 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 855 cases (+15); 16,985 negative tests; 13 deaths (+1)
Westmoreland County: 1,553 cases (+16); 32,122 negative tests; 46 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 8,932 cases (+75); 122,615 negative tests; 247 deaths (no change)
Pennsylvania: 119,453 cases (+601); 1,204,830 negative tests; 7,317 deaths (+3)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: six facilities; nine cases in residents; 11 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 10 facilities; 34 cases in residents; eight in employees; three deaths
Westmoreland County: 22 facilities; 190 cases in residents; 50 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 88 facilities; 1,002 cases in residents; 343 in employees; 187 deaths
Pennsylvania: 883 facilities; 20,011 cases in residents; 4,161 in employees; 4,974 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.