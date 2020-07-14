Pennsylvania saw an increase of 929 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, although that increase represents a smaller rise than in previous days.
The state Department of Health attributed 216 of the new cases to a delay in private lab result reporting, noting the majority of new cases did not occur in the last 24 hours. There were 130,315 tests administered in the past seven days, with 5,438 positive cases.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
Officials recorded 213 cases in Fayette County, an increase of 11 probable and confirmed cases, 72 cases in Greene County, an increase of two, 465 cases in Washington County, an increase of 11, and 1,033 cases in Westmoreland County, an increase of 23. On Monday, 15 new confirmed or probable cases were recorded in Fayette County, five in Greene County, 44 in Washington County and 35 in Westmoreland County. The statewide total is 96,671.
The state Department of Human Services also announced Tuesday its selection of applicants to participate in the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program (RRHCP). Selected facilities will receive a total of $175 million in funding. The program is designed to support COVID-19 readiness and response in long-term care facilities, improve quality of care to prevent infection and expand testing. UPMC Community Provider Services was the selected applicant for the southwest region, and will receive $38.9 million in funding.
“Long-term care providers provide a home and care for some of the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and COVID-19 remains a serious threat. The Wolf Administration will continue to do all we can to support our long-term care providers during this pandemic and beyond,” said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller. “The Regional Response Health Collaboration Program will build on accomplishments thus far and be a resource to long-term care facilities as COVID-19 evolves. Through these collaboratives, long-term care facilities will have a network to learn, respond, and prepare for what is ahead in the fight against COVID-19.”
Local DOH data changes between Monday and Tuesday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 213 cases (+11); 6,266 negative tests; four deaths (no change)
Greene County: 72 cases (+2); 1,793 negative tests; no deaths
Washington County: 465 cases (+11); 10,974 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,033 cases (+23); 22,606 negative tests; 39 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 5,364 cases (+331); 78,994 negative tests; 199 deaths (+2)
Pennsylvania: 96,671 cases (+929); 850,612 negative tests; 6,913 deaths (+2)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: four facilities; seven cases in residents; six in employees
Greene County: one facility; two cases in residents; one in employees
Washington County: eight facilities; 10 cases in residents; four in employees
Westmoreland County: 18 facilities; 151 cases in residents; 47 in employees
Allegheny County: 55 facilities; 584 cases in residents; 193 in employees
Pennsylvania: 756 facilities; 18,321 cases in residents; 3,499 in employees
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
