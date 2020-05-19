“Being resilient and open to change.”
Talk about a mantra for the past few months.
It’s also the theme of Brownsville Area School District’s graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.
On Tuesday, May 26, seniors will take part in a vehicular procession from their high school to the Brownsville Drive-In for a socially distanced commencement ceremony.
They’ll also have the opportunity to participate in another graduation tradition with a virtual baccalaureate service this evening via Zoom.
Principal Kellie Stout said attending the service is voluntary for BASD’s 103 graduates-to-be, but said the district wanted to include as many of the typical senior activities as they could.
While most seniors can’t wait to get out of school, Stout said the abrupt way the school year ended left many without a sense of closure.
“Students are expressing how much they just miss being in the building,” she said.
Faculty and staff, some of whom have known these seniors since they started in BASD, have also not been able to give them a proper farewell.
“I know we miss them terribly,” Stout said.
She said district officials are working hard to make sure the commencement ceremony – which will be shown on all three screens at the drive-in – is filled with as many traditional hallmarks as possible.
During the pre-recorded ceremony, there will be addresses from the class valedictorian, salutatorian and senior class representatives, and a special message from Stout.
All of the speeches will center around being resilient and open to change, Stout said.
In lieu of handing diplomas to students in person, as each graduate’s name is called, their photo will be displayed, along with their fondest memory, future plans and the clubs and activities in which they were involved.
The seniors will then receive flash drives of the virtual ceremony as a keepsake, Stout said.
Graduates will receive their diplomas earlier in the day Tuesday, as they will be distributed at the high school between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and each student will have their pictures taken with Stout handing them the ever-important document.
Getting to graduation will also be an event.
Vehicles carrying students to the drive-in will line up at the high school at 7:45 p.m. and will be led there by police and fire trucks in a farewell parade. The ceremony itself will be held at 9 p.m., and each graduate is able to bring two cars of guests, who will come directly to the drive-in.
Stout said all BASD officials have been working hard to ensure that the graduation seniors get, while different than what they’d expected, is equally as special. After long years of work, she said, they deserve it.
“I can’t speak highly enough about my kids at Brownsville. They really are the best.”
To watch the baccalaureate, use Zoom meeting ID 225 601 0988. The password for the ceremony is BAHS2020.
