Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday the state had reached a “landmark in our fight against COVID-19,” as all of the counties in Pennsylvania had moved out of the red phase, which included stay-at-home orders.
Even as counties shift into the less restrictive yellow and green phases, Wolf noted the state continues to see a decrease in the number of new cases.
“This is really great progress,” he said.
As of Friday, 34 counties are in the green phase of reopening, and Wolf announced 12 more that would go on that list on June 12.
Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties were among several counties to move to green on Friday. In that phase, restaurants can open for dine-in service. Hair and nail salons, gyms and casinos are also among those places permitted to reopen.
All have to operate at 50% capacity.
Still, said Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn, reopening businesses gets people back to work, and begins the process of economic recovery.
“Small business is the backbone of our local economy. Much of that lost revenue can never be recovered,” he said. “The economic impact of this crisis will outlive the health crisis. Your support of local businesses is needed as we begin to recover.”
Dunn and Commissioners Vincent Vicites and Dave Lohr stressed the importance of remaining vigilant and adhering to the restrictions that remain as the county moves forward.
“It’s time for us to pick up where we left off in March and move forward with a new sense of purpose. I’m looking forward to being wide open, not just going green,” Lohr said.
On Friday, Wolf and state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said they are considering what comes after the green phase, and how to get there. There’s no plan in place yet, said Wolf, but that’s where their attention is focused.
“We don’t intend to continue all those restrictions forever, but we’re going to have to be alert and vigilant, particularly in the fall, as the governor mentioned, for an increase in terms of coronavirus cases,” Levine said.
She also announced that visitation to long-term care living facilities would continue to be restricted for 28 days after a county goes green as an additional safety measure for patients.
The state Department of Health reported 443 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Friday. Fayette County’s count remained at 95 and Greene’s at 27. One additional case was reported in both Washington and Westmoreland counties, which have 141 and 456 cases respectively.
Additional data and information on COVID-19 can be found at health.pa.gov.
