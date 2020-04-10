Attention anglers: get out there and fish – but stay a pole’s length away from one another.
Trout fishing opened Tuesday across the state, said Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the state Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC).
But like most other activities, it has some restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Anglers will have to maintain social distancing, staying about six feet apart. A good guide for that distance, the PFBC noted, is about “the length of (an) arm with an outstretched fishing rod.”
The agency also asked anglers to limit travel by fishing close to home, to wear a face mask or other cloth covering, only fish with household members and to ensure they don’t share fishing gear.
“We realize that this announcement is another disruption to tradition, but it is in the best interest of public health and safety,” Schaeffer said. “We have already seen that anglers and boaters across the commonwealth are willing to adapt their behavior to include social distancing, and we ask everyone to follow their lead while enjoying outdoor activities during this challenging time. The trout we have been stocking have had time to spread out, and so should you.”
State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said earlier this week that there were continued discussions with her office and the PFBC advance of Tuesday’s opening day.
“They didn’t have the big events that they usually have particularly so people could practice social distancing,” Levine said.
Noting that it’s an outside, sometimes solitary activity, Levine said trout fishing lends itself to the ability to stay away from others while getting fresh air.
“And so that’s why trout season was allowed to start and will continue,” she said, “but it’s very important that social distancing be maintained.”
The season kicked off at 8 a.m. Tuesday, allowing properly licensed anglers and youth to fish for and harvest trout.
PFBC staff will continue to stock trout throughout the spring, though not all waters have been stocked at this time. To discourage group gatherings, a stocking schedule and list of waters that have been stocked will not be provided to the public this season.
Anglers should also be aware that public access to some waters may be restricted by the landowner or local municipal government.
As a result of the coronavirus-related precautions, the PFBC canceled Mentored Youth Trout Day this season. All voluntary youth fishing licenses purchased for this year will be honored in 2021.
Fishing licenses are necessary to participate in trout fishing, and can be purchased through the FishBoatPA mobile app or at www.fishandboat.com.
