As states across the country grapple with the impact of COVID-19, counts for the decennial Census continue.
On Monday, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Lackawanna County, gathered representatives from several of the state’s complete count commissions for a telephone conference to discuss the importance of an accurate count.
“We have to make sure we figure out a pathway to get a full and accurate count,” Casey said, noting that the state received $39 billion through 55 programs based on its 2010 population figures. “The data we gather dictates so much.”
For each person not counted, Casey said, the state risks losing critical funding.
He added that underserved neighborhoods, young children, racial and ethnic minorities, non-English speaking people and undocumented immigrants are among those hardest to count.
“We have to make sure people aren’t afraid to come forward,” Casey said.
Because of social distancing measures taken in light of COVID-19, panelists said they’ve changed their outreach for the Census by holding tele-townhall meetings, advertising on local cable television, and putting the word out on social media.
Michelle Jaggi, Census outreach coordinator in Erie County, said a video of two county executives speaking about the Census was posted Friday and had generated 2,000 views by Monday.
Stephanie Reid, Executive Director of Philly Counts, said she has received word of scammers going door to door, pretending to be enumerators and asking for the paper Census form along with money.
The public should also be aware that the Census has extended the time line for the self-response phase of the Census to Aug. 14. That self-response phase started March 12 and includes responses sent in online or done through the phone or mail.
Any future changes can be found on the Census Bureau’s website at www.census.gov.
