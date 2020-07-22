The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) has awarded a low-interest loan to Addison Area Water Authority for water system upgrades to address service outages.
“Given the COVID-19 pandemic, this loan is especially important. Residents need to have reliable water service without a big jump in their bills to pay for it,” Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, said. “With so many people either out of work or working less than usual, we don’t want exorbitant costs being passed to consumers.”
The PENNVEST board today signed off on a $575,120 loan for 20 years at interest rates ranging from 1% to 1.743%.
“Addison has an aging water system that has given us many problems. Something as small as an electrical outage can leave us without water for several days. The monies we receive from PENNVEST will allow the water authority to provide clean, safe, and most importantly, uninterrupted water service to more than 200 homes in our town,” added Marcy Kalasky, mayor of Addison Borough. “Many thanks to Addison Water Authority for their countless hours putting the proposal together for PENNVEST, as well as monitoring the town water. Most of their work is volunteer but very much appreciated.”
The loan would provide funding to install a new chlorination building, chlorine analyzer, and a water tank to eliminate constant well operation; overflow of the existing storage reservoir; and provide water to customers during an outage. An emergency generator will also be installed due to the remote location of the proposed tank.
“The Addison Area Water Authority has been seeking funding for water system improvements during the past five or six years. The approval of this loan is the first step toward that end. We are also still attempting to get other grants to offset the amount that will actually be borrowed from PENNVEST. By keeping the loan cost down, we will be able to continue to provide a reasonably priced water usage cost,” said Kevin Nogroski, Addison Area Water Authority board member and Addison Borough councilman.
