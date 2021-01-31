Seven more area residents, four from Fayette County and three from Washington County, died from COVID-19, according to data from the state Department of Health.
Those deaths were among 199 reported across Pennsylvania Saturday and Sunday. State health officials said 21,661 have died from the virus since March.
Few new positive cases were reported locally. Over the weekend, Fayette’s total jumped by 75 cases to 9,677. Washington County saw 110 more cases, taking its total to 12,562.
In Greene County, where no new deaths have been reported since last Wednesday, 28 additional cases brought the total to 2,413. Thirty Greene residents, 230 from Fayette County and 225 from Washington County have died from the virus.
Across the state, 9,176 more cases were reported, bringing the total to 843,224.
The percentage of positive cases across Pennsylvania was 9.3% last week, down from 10.4% the week before. Fayette and Washington counties remain below the state’s rate, while Greene County’s positivity rate is slightly higher.
As vaccinations continue, the Better Business Bureau issued a warning to those who have been inoculated against the virus: don’t share your vaccination card on social media.
The BBB noted the cards include personal information including name, birthdate and vaccination location on them.
And sharing personal information isn’t the only potential problem. The BBB said scammers in Great Britain were caught selling fake vaccination cards on eBay and TikTok.
The agency instead suggested sharing a photo of a vaccine sticker if they’re given out.
