Some services are no longer available due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but area Advanced Disposal customers will continue to have municipal solid waste collection service as the pandemic continues – even if there should be a positive test result for one or several employees.
That’s according to Mark Nighbor, vice president of marketing and communications for Advanced Disposal, who said that the closure of commercial businesses that the Florida-based company serves has freed up additional manpower to fill in for other employees if needed.
Nighbor said no employees have tested positive in this service area and Advanced Disposal has issued employees proper personal protective equipment.
An Advanced Disposal representative had originally said in a letter to South Union Township on March 16 that if there was a positive coronavirus test result for one or more employees, it would cease operations in the service area “for some period of time, until normal operations could be resumed.”
Nighbor said that is not the case.
Advanced Disposal is the municipal solid waste collector for several local municipalities, and South Union Township Supervisor Robert Schiffbauer and Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke both said it’s been business as usual.
“They’re still in operation,” Schiffbauer said. “They’re still picking up the garbage.”
Nighbor asked that customers disinfect the handles of their garbage containers before and after the company’s employees collect their garbage and bag all of their waste.
“They’re keeping communities clean,” Nighbor said.
Nighbor also said that nonessential businesses who want to suspend garbage collection service should contact the company, something that Gerke said two businesses in the city had inquired about.
In addition to the Uniontown and South Union Township, Advanced Disposal serves Connellsville Township, Dawson, Everson, Fayette City, German Township, Luzerne Township, Newell, Nicholson Township, North Union Township, Stewart Township and Vanderbilt in Fayette County, Nighbor said.
Advanced Disposal serves Franklin Township and Waynesburg in Greene County and Long Branch and West Pike Run Township in Washington County.
