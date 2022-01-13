Due to anticipated staffing issues, Albert Gallatin Area School District has changed this Friday, Jan. 14 from an in-person instruction day to an Act 80 Day for teachers.
There will be no live instruction or posted work in Canvas for students on Friday. The Act 80 Day originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7, will become an in-person school day.
Custodial staff will use Friday as a day to deep clean school buildings, the district noted in a post to its Facebook page.
