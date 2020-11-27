Two more Fayette County schools have announced they’ll go to temporary remote learning, based on recent state recommendations.
On Wednesday, both Albert Gallatin Area School District and Brownsville Area School District announced they would temporarily move to remote learning.
Earlier this week, the school districts were notified by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) and the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) that Fayette County was placed in the “substantial” spread category for COVID-19 transmission. The departments recommended that districts in counties in that category move to 100% remote instruction for two weeks.
Those that do not move to online-only instruction must file an attestation with the state that indicates they have been and will continue following mitigation guidelines.
Both districts will move to online learning on Monday, Dec. 1 and plan to resume in-person classes on Monday, Dec. 14, should the country move back to the “moderate” spread designation.
Albert Gallatin will still hold virtual parent-teacher conferences on Dec. 1.
“We will remain on remote learning until our county infection rate drops back down from substantial to moderate or low for two consecutive weeks,” said Dr. Keith Hartbauer, the superintendent for the Brownsville Area School District. “We understand that this news is frustrating and disappointing because our mitigation techniques, procedures, and the efforts of our parents, students, and staff have been working.”
Earlier this week, both Laurel Highlands and Uniontown school districts announced they, too, will go into full remote learning due to the recommendations of the state.
On Monday, Connellsville Area School District officials said they were made aware of eight additional confirmed positive cases in the district: three at the Connellsville Area Career & Technical Center, four at Connellsville Area Middle School and one at the administration building.
The district announced it will continue to monitor the cases within the district and follow all directions provided by the state Department of Health and continue to operate in their four day face-to-face model with Wednesday remaining virtual for all students.
The district posted an attestation form online to show they have and will continue to follow mitigation guidelines.
