An employee at Albert Gallatin Area High School tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Christopher Pegg announced in a letter to parents Sunday.
The employee is under quarantine and the school remained opened Monday after the building was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected Sunday. The school is working with the state Department of Health (DOH) and following its procedures, the letter said.
The name of the regulations will not be released per regulations.
Anyone who may have been exposed to the coronavirus will be contacted through DOH contact tracers and given further instruction. The school will remain open unless the DOH advises the school to close.
Parents, guardians and employees are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, which include cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, fatigue, body aches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
Families in the school district are asked to notify the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 1-877-724-3258 if anyone in the household has symptoms of COVID-19 or worsening symptoms, along with a health care provider.
“In closing, the Albert Gallatin Area School District is concerned about the health and well-being of you, your family, and the general public during this outbreak,” Pegg wrote. “We understand that this is a difficult time and that some individuals may need additional support during this period. Please reach out to us if you or your family need additional assistance regarding this correspondence.”
