The bus company for the Albert Gallatin Area School District sent a special message to seniors this week to let them know that they’re being thought of while they finish school at home.
Last week, dispatchers Hannah Reynolds and Tammy Cole with Student Transportation of America Inc. were approached by Albert Gallatin Area High School Principal Jason Hutchinson, who told them about a news story he’d seen – a bus company arranged its vehicles to give seniors some well wishes.
“We thought that was a wonderful idea, and we were more than willing to help out,” Cole said.
So, in the course of the day, Reynolds, Cole and volunteers with the company organized and positioned 35 smaller and regular-sized buses to read “AG 2020” in the company’s parking lot along Route 21.
The group planned everything on paper and said positioning the buses for “AG” was the most difficult part, but believed they pulled it off.
That was confirmed on the following day when the school district’s drone flew over the site and photographed their project.
“It was like Christmas morning,” Reynolds said of seeing what they’d done from an aerial perspective.
However, they had an inkling that they were doing something right when a helicopter that was flying overhead Monday hovered over the site for a few moments before going on its way.
Reynolds and Cole said the response has been positive, with some cars honking their horns at the display as they drive past. They plan to keep the buses in that formation until Monday.
“We’re trying to go above and beyond to let them know we’re thinking about them,” Cole said.
They added that many of the drivers have made personal connections with the students, having transported them to school since they were in kindergarten. Those drivers have been disappointed they won’t have a chance to tell the seniors how proud they are of them for graduating.
“We want the seniors to know how much we care about them,” Reynolds said. “They’re not forgotten.”
