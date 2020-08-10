This is the second of two articles detailing the back-to-school plans for area districts.
Albert Gallatin Area School District
The Albert Gallatin Area School District will implement a hybrid approach to students attending classes for the 2020-2021 school year, balancing remote and in-person learning.
Superintendent Christopher Pegg said students K-12 will return to classes on Aug. 31, but they won’t return all at the same time.
Pegg said every school will divide its population in half as groups A and B.
Group A, said Pegg, will physically attend school on Mondays and Fridays while group B stays home for remote learning. Group B will physically attend the school on Tuesdays and Thursdays as group A will learn remotely.
On Wednesdays, all the students will remotely learn while the school buildings go through a deep cleaning.
Pegg said children in the same household with different last names won’t be separated into the different groups and will be allowed to go to school or remotely learn on the same days.
The option of synchronous learning, where students log on to their lessons in real time with their teachers, is something that’s still being negotiated between the district and the teachers’ union.
“We’ll do that for a minimum of four weeks and then continue with it if we feel we need to,” Pegg said, adding if the county is in the yellow phase, the plan for the school will be the same as though they’re in the green phase, but it will go beyond the four weeks until the county is upgraded to the green phase.
“The red phase, everyone is remote,” he said.
Pegg said parents also have the option of enrolling their children in Albert Gallatin Area School District’s own cyber school as Chromebooks are available for all students for in-person instruction and remote instruction.
“Those students will still be Albert Gallatin students,” Pegg said.
Pegg said the district purchased electrostatic sprayers for a deeper clean along with around 100 devices that treat the air in common areas with hydrogen peroxide to improve the air quality.
In addition to following social-distancing guidelines, Pegg said, district officials are asking parents to take their children’s temperatures before they leave the house even though the district is purchasing scanners to check students’ temperatures when they enter the buildings.
He added that the district is submitting what funding they need for other equipment through an available grant program through the county.
“I’d really like to thank the Albert Gallatin school community for their patience and their understanding,” Pegg said, adding that the community has recognized how things keep changing day-to-day or hour-by-hour at times, and have been understanding. “We thank our community for that.”
Brownsville Area School District
Students with the Brownsville Area School District will be spread out to different schools, as well as from home, in the beginning of the school year.
The plan, which was approved by the state Department of Education, has students from kindergarten to sixth grade starting the school year on campus in different buildings to maintain an appropriate social distance.
Kindergarten through second-grade students will work from the elementary school, third and fourth-grade students will work from the high school and fifth and sixth-grade students will work from the middle school.
The school day will go from 8:15 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. with students arriving to the buildings on Monday through Thursday. They will remotely learn on Friday.
Students in grades seven though 12 will start the school year online, but will return to campus and the remainder of the students will return to their normal buildings as soon as conditions permit.
Brownsville Superintendent Keith Hartbauer said the decision came from factoring in the critical need for students from kindergarten to third grade to have in-person instruction from a teacher or run the risk of falling behind their entire academic career.
The second factor was to create a plan of consistency for the students at all grades levels by having them physically attend class four days in a row.
“We didn’t feel it was in the best interest of the students to chop the week up,” Hartbauer said.
The third factor, he said, was resources.
Hartbauer said the district is still awaiting a delivery of technology like iPads, Chromebooks, improvement to internet sources and computer cameras. That prompted officials to move the first day of classes from Aug. 24 to Sept. 8.
“The worst thing that can happen is running this plan without the technology,” Hartbauer said.
For the students learning online, the course will be taught by their teachers will be a live component to daily lessons, and students will be able to ask questions and receive feedback from teachers in real time.
Parents also have the option of either enrolling their children from grades K-12 in the Brownsville Area Cyber Academy or the BASD Online.
Hartbauer said parents and teachers were continuously surveyed about reopening the district.
“We found we were having parents on both ends of the spectrum,” he said, adding that there were just as many parents that wanted their kids back in school as those parents that wanted their kids to stay home. “So we had to find something that encompassed all of that.”
BASD Online is for those students that plan on transitioning back to in-person education when conditions again permit the students to do so.
The online option is taught by teachers in the district, and students can ask questions or ask for clarification, with teachers providing timely feedback.
The Brownsville Area Cyber Academy is for students that want their education completely online for the entire year.
The academy is taught by state-certified teachers through a program operated by the Intermediate Unit I. Students work at their own pace with some live learning activities, must maintain an 80% attendance rate, possess basic computer skills and must maintain a “C” average.
“They definitely have those choices,” Hartbauer said.
“We’re doing the best we can for kids in this district with the capabilities that we have,” Hartbauer said, adding that a positive coming from the pandemic was the tightened relationship between the county’s school districts and those superintendents having a good team approach to the issue.
Uniontown Area School District
The Uniontown Area School District will have their students back to school in the form of remote learning for the first nine weeks of class.
The district sent out a survey to parents in mid-July to see how they felt students should learn when schools reopen.
Ultimately, the district’s school board voted on Aug. 3 to have students learn virtually for their first nine weeks, beginning Aug. 24.
“We’d feel horrible if we voted on something that would put people at risk,” said Terry Dawson, the president of the Uniontown Area School Board, citing concerns for the state’s number of positive COVID-19 cases. “How do we undo that?”
After the first nine-week period is over, then the board will assess the number of COVID-19 hot spots in the state and then make a decision about how to continue forward.
Mindy Harris, the district’s curriculum coordinator, said the survey was a way to see where the parents stood on options whenever the in-person education begins again.
“It depends on what phase we’re in, and that can change at any time,” Harris said.
The survey asked parents their preferred choice of instruction when the county is in the green phase with five-day full in-person instruction, full remote instruction with district teachers or home schooling if the parent/guardian qualifies.
If the county moved to the yellow phase, the survey presented options including home schooling, full remote instruction or a hybrid model where students are divided into two groups. When one group attends school a few days out of the week, the other group remotely learns from home and then the groups switch.
In the red phase, all schools would be closed and remote learning will take place.
The option of synchronous learning, where students log on to their lessons in real time with their teachers, is something that’s still being negotiated with the teachers’ union, officials said.
The survey also asked parents if they would use school transportation and inquired about reliable internet access.
Harris said the district will issue iPads to all students before the Aug. 24 start date, and the iPads will be connected to the Canvas learning management system.
“We just want parents to understand it’s not going to look like what it did in the spring,” Harris said, adding those in the district worked hard in the summer to implement technology for remote learning. “While we did the best with what we had in the spring, we’re setting ourselves up for successful online learning in the fall.”
While Dawson said they’d like to offer in-person instruction as a option after the first nine weeks, he knows nothing is written in stone.
“We want to get the kids back in school as fast as we can,” Dawson said. “But the numbers aren’t leading us that way.”
