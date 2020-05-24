Every morning for the past week, Albert Gallatin Area High School Principal Jason Hutchinson boarded a school bus with a troop of teachers and a pile of signs to visit each of the 251 graduating seniors in his 144-square-mile district.
“Obviously, during these difficult times, we want our seniors to know we haven’t forgotten about them,” he said. “It’s a small token of our appreciation.”
Hutchinson had a school bus decorated with a banner that says “Congratulations Albert Gallatin Class of 2020.” When the group arrives outside the student’s home, they play the traditional graduation march, “Pomp and Circumstance,” and announce the student’s name. They then present them with a sign that says “Albert Gallatin Graduate, Class of 2020. Tough times don’t last. Tough seniors do!” #AGStrong.”
“The reactions from the kids, I tell you what, we had some kids get pretty choked up. We got pretty choked up, too,” he said.
The purpose is to give each graduating senior a moment focused on just them, he said.
“We try to give them their moment. It’s very short. However, it’s all about them,” he said.
The response has been as unique as each student, he said. Some ran up to teachers they had not seen in weeks, making it difficult sometimes to maintain their plans for social distancing. Others cheered, laughed or cried.
“Each individual response has been pretty different, so it represents that individual kid’s personality,” he said. “They’re still kids. They’re 18-year-old kids, 17-year-old kids, but they’re still kids, and each reaction represents each part of their personality. We had people cheering, we had people crying, we had people laughing.”
He said he wanted to give each senior a quick pep talk to encourage them and let them know that he and the teachers are still there for them.
“It’s something small that we thought would lift their spirits. We talk to them individually, wish them the best of luck and they’ll get through it,” he said.
School officials have also laid out tentative plans for their seniors’ graduation and prom. Depending on regulations set at the time, they are hoping to host a senior week July 14 to 18 with a cookout and yearbook distribution on the 14th, a drive-in movie on the 15th, breakfast and graduation practice on the 16th, prom at the Summit Inn on the 17th and a graduation ceremony on the 18th in the school stadium. Plans are in place to have the procession by car and names announced on the radio.
