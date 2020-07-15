The Albert Gallatin High School Class of 2020 will experience the most traditional graduation possible during the pandemic with four separate, socially distanced ceremonies Thursday.
“We’re trying to arrange, somewhat of a traditional ceremony,” said Superintendent Christopher Pegg. “I know it’s different than having all 251 of them together.”
The graduates were divided alphabetically for ceremonies of about 63 students apiece, with the first ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. Each graduate received four color-coded wristbands at practice, with the color set according to their ceremony time, to give to guests to attend. The ceremonies will be held outside, and face coverings are required, Pegg said.
“We are arranging everyone to allow for social distancing. The students will be on the football field with chairs that are spaced a minimum of six feet apart,” Pegg said.
The graduates will walk across the stage in their caps and gowns, pick up a diploma, and pause for a professional photo. The bleachers, chairs and other equipment will be cleaned and sanitized following each ceremony.
Pegg and other school officials will give speeches during each ceremony, and the class president and vice president recorded speeches that will be played at the ceremonies.
Attending a ceremony is optional, and will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. Diplomas will be mailed to graduates who do not attend the in-person graduation. Pegg said some of the parents had concerns about exposure to COVID-19, while the majority are excited about a semi-traditional ceremony.
“The majority of the parents seem to be happy that they’ll be able to see their students in their caps and gowns walk across the stage and receive their diplomas,” he said.
He said officials made the decision to postpone the ceremony until July, anticipating that mitigation efforts may be changed in the months after the planned graduation.
“The difficulty was just the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, and how the information has changed,” he said, noting that rates of the coronavirus are increasing again. “We thought holding off might help. As you can see, it really didn’t.”
School officials also planned a traditional prom, which had been scheduled for Wednesday at the Lakeside Party Center. It was canceled due to a lack of participation, Pegg said. A group of parents is planning a prom, which is not affiliated with the school. Pegg said those who bought tickets for the prom would be refunded.
